Community News

The Skagit County Dash and Splash, a fundraiser for Special Olympics, is set for February 18 in Anacortes and will be in person this year. The Dash and Splash is a combination of a 5K Fun Run/Walk and a Polar Plunge.

Participants can choose to select their event: the 5K Fun Run/Walk (Dash), the Polar Plunge (Splash), or both the Polar Plunge and 5K (Dash and Splash). Participants can register online at www.polarplungewa.com (look for Anacortes link).

The Anacortes event will be held February 18th at Seafarers Park. Registration/check-in will open at 9:30am. The 5K Fun Run/Walk will start at 11:00am. An awards ceremony, raffle drawing and costume contest will begin at 12:00, followed by the group plunge. Participants can join as part of a team (work, friends, family, club, team, church etc) or as an individual plunger. Please note that shoes are required to plunge…this is a rocky beach and the barnacles hurt!

The Polar Plunge is one of the most popular events included in the Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraising campaign. The Polar Plunge is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations, and businesses to support local Special Olympics athletes by collecting pledges and plunging into the frigid waters of northwest Washington.

Special Olympics Washington provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in an Olympic setting for all individuals with intellectual disabilities who wish to participate. With the support of fundraising campaigns such as the Law Enforcement Torch Run, athletes are able to compete with no cost to themselves or their families.