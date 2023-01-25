Community News

The Anacortes School Board will interview four candidates for temporary appointment to the school board, filling the remainder of Marilyn Hanesworth’s seat which expires in November, 2023.

Interviews will take place in-person on Wednesday, January 25th from 5:20 - 8:15 p.m. in the Anacortes High School Library. The interviews are open to the public to observe. The board plans to announce the selected appointee during a special meeting on January 26th at 7:30 p.m. via zoom.

Candidates are:

Jack Curtis - A defense contractor

Kevin Noyes - A former substance use disorder counselor and deputy fire marshall

John Satzinger - An emeritus professor at Missouri State University

Mike VanQuickenborne - A philosophy instructor at Everett Community College

The interview schedule is posted on the board’s website: https://www.asd103.org/District/Department/48-School-Board

The selected appointee will be sworn in at the board’s February 23rd meeting, and will have the option to run in the November election.