First Friday Art Walk

Art Shotwell Oct. 1 2026 2 minutes read

image: “Blue Hour”, 30×40 mixed media by Anne Martin McCool at Scott Milo Gallery.

Some downtown Anacortes shops will be open late Friday evening for the monthly Gallery Walk, which formally runs from 6 - 8pm.

Rockfish Grill, 320 Commercial Ave

Anacortes Music Project presents Cory Vincent and Robert Irving. Cory is a singer, songwriter from the PNW who fronts an amazing band called Cory Vincent and the Electric Band. He met Robert Irving while doing work at his studio. Robert is a producer/writer/arranger that has worked with dozens of musicians including Roy Orbison, David Foster and Kenny Loggins. The Cory and Robert duo play original songs and a wide variety of eclectic covers. Enjoy music from 7:30pm – 10 pm.

Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave

We welcome Anne Martin McCool with a new set of mixed media paintings featuring her iconic orbs, mountains, trees and all her mixed media layering techniques. Also showing are landscape soft pastels by Karen Bakke, oil landscapes and seascapes by Jon Bradham, landscape oils by Carly Brock and a selection of new acrylics by Cynthia Richardson. We also have a new collection of Fall glass, jewelry and custom tables.

The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see boldly painted florals and interior still lifes in oil by Cathy Schoenberg and sculpted oils by Michael Clough and watercolors by Elizabeth Ockwell. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures in the foyer.

Wild Hemlock, 717 Commercial Ave

Wild Hemlock is a family-owned Anacortes shop featuring locally made goods, PNW-inspired gifts, and our own apparel printed right here in-house. Join us for Art Walk and see how our apparel comes to life! Justen will be live screen printing in the shop, giving you a behind-the-scenes look at how we print our designs by hand right here in Anacortes. Stop in, watch the process, ask questions & see a fresh print come off the press!