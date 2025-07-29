This Weekend: Anacortes Arts Festival

The Anacortes Arts Festival returns August 1–3, turning historic downtown into a vibrant celebration of creativity! With over 220 booth artisans, a juried fine art exhibition, live music on two stages, interactive demos, hands-on activities, and mouthwatering cuisine, this is one summer tradition you won’t want to miss. And, it's all free.

THE ART

Explore an open-air gallery across Commercial Avenue (10th–3rd St) featuring artists from around the country. Discover handmade jewelry, paintings, fiber arts, glass, sculpture, and more.

THE FINE ART SHOW

Back at the historic Depot Arts Center, the "Art at the Depot | Fine Art Exhibition" returns with a juried collection of 130 museum-quality works by over 100 Northwest artists, handpicked by curator Daniel Wallace. Don’t miss the opening reception on July 26 at 5:30 PM, and enjoy a free docent-led tour on July 30 at noon. Exhibition Hours: July 26 | 5:30-8:30pm; July 28-31 | 11am – 4pm; August 1 & 2 | 10am – 6pm; August 3 | 10am – 5pm.

LIVE MUSIC & VIBES

Two stages. Nonstop music. From indie rock to jazz and blues, enjoy acts like R E P O S A D A, Mama Dirty Skirt, the Chris Eger Band, and Pearl Django. Kick back with a cold craft brew or wine at our two adjacent beer gardens.

MAKE & DISCOVER

See blacksmithing, weaving, chalk art, and more in action in our Working Studios. Kids get their own creative zone at the Youth Discovery Area, with interactive crafts, adventurous journeys along our cultural-themed trail, and endless creative possibilities in the giant sandbox.

THE CULINARY ARTS

Food trucks and vendors offer everything from fish and chips to kettle corn to international favorites. There’s something delicious for every craving.

FESTIVAL DETAILS

Fri & Sat 10am–6pm | Sun 10am–5pm