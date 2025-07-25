Summertime on South Whidbey

Maribeth Crandell Jul. 25 2025

I was on the straight and narrow… Well, not really narrow, but straight and wide doesn’t sound quite right. The Falcon Trail at South Whidbey Community Park is a straight tree lined boulevard, just behind South Whidbey High School. Until… you get to the corner where my progress was arrested by the sight of a huge rock, a glacial erratic, some huge cedar trees, and an osprey nest on top of a light pole by the football field. It was a turning point…

The turn led me into the deep, dark forest with a steep hill to climb. I followed orange arrows painted on the trail for the cross-country track team. Climbing the hill, I left the school grounds behind, and the sound of the highway faded. Bird songs came braided through the branches. A brown creeper spiraled up the trunk like a serpent. A Wood Peewee called. Chickadees sang. The trail curved this way and that undulating up and down as though it was alive and moving sinuously through the forest.

There are maps at the trailheads and here.

I turned eastward and came out into the open where the soccer fields, pickle ball courts, and playground were busy. The sound of bouncing balls and shouts of the players reached me across the expanse. After a stop at the restroom, I returned to the trees. I took Westing to Waterman and then turned into the Cedar Corner and along the edge of the wood. I passed a couple talking quietly, then another couple, and one more woman as I completed my woodland walk. Nearing the end of the trail I stopped to admire a distinctive tree twisted and tall, that had grown out of an old stump. The original perch had nearly all dissolved, but the tree found it’s way to the good earth and grew strong suspended, it seemed, above it.

At the trailhead, I noticed not only a few cars, but a bike leaning against the kiosk. I smiled. This park is easy to get to without a car. I had come by taking the Route 1 bus which let me off at the stop light at Maxwelton Road, just a half mile away. The Route 60 bus comes by the park entrances on both Maxwelton and Langley Roads. The shoulders along Maxwelton are wide and paved for pedestrians and cyclists. I once came here with a friend in a motorized wheelchair. We got off the bus at one side of the park, took the trails through the middle, and caught the bus on the other. Though the trails were constructed for the High School cross-country track team, they also serve those with mobility challenges and everyone in between.

Across from the trailhead, I passed a row of neatly trimmed evergreen shrubs. A junco seemed awfully upset at me. I must be too close to a nest. So, I moved on, passing the basketball court and baseball field. The Castle Park playground was humming with little kids and parents. A few teens shared the skateboard park. I passed a fascinating sword fighting class on the lawn. Three generations were practicing baseball, the youngest up at bat, the middle pitched, and the oldest in the outfield. I sat down at a picnic table to watch. A friend came up on my right and said hello. Dog walkers approached on my left. She knew them, too. The huge dogs were even friendlier than their people.

This is a true community park, cared for by South Whidbey Parks and Recreation. It draws people of every age and ability level. In summer, there are free Tuesday night concerts from 6:00-7:30. On July 29, Moonlight Swing will take the stage. Doc Savage will be here on August 5th and the Dana Osborn Band will be here on August 26th. Bring a picnic, a blanket or camp chairs and enjoy the music. You’ll probably see a few friends and neighbors.

Directions

Directions: From Highway 525 and Maxwelton Road (3 miles from the Clinton ferry), turn north and drive 1.2 miles just past South Whidbey High School. Turn right at the sign. OR from Highway 525 and Langley Road drive 1.2 miles to the park entrance on the left.



By Bus and Bike: Take fare free Island Transit Route 1 to Maxwelton Road and walk 1mile to the High School. Turn right at the north end of the parking lot , walk past the school and continue into the park. Or take Route 60 that runs between the Clinton Ferry, Langley and Freeland. It runs along Langley Road and Maxwelton Road and can stop at either entrance to the park. The shoulders are wide on Maxwelton Road, speed limits are low, and it’s almost level so biking is easy from Langley or between the highway and the park. Please wear something bright while biking or walking by the road.

Trail Conditions: These trails are well kept, well-marked, wide, smooth and shady. There are some hills with the steepest one on Falcon Way near the south end of the park.

Republished with permission. Originally published here