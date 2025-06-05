Monthly Artwalk this Friday

Anacortes Now Jun. 5 2025 2 minutes read

Join us for The First Friday Artwalk on Friday, June 6, 2025 from 6pm – 8pm.

Locations:

Clayhouse 907 Commercial Ave

Jen Chambliss - Pottery Wheel Demonstrations

20% off registration for classes

Wild Hemlock 717 Commercial Ave

Greg Dugan Paintings and Drawings

Fidalgo Fudge Co. 715 Commercial Ave

Trista Sakuma - Handmade Fudge, Sweet Treats & Gifts

Madrona Game Store 709 Commercial Ave

Katie DeBord - Grand Opening Event & Game Night Action

Moonwater Arts 702 Commercial Ave

Jill McDougall - Mixed Media Paintings & Prints

City Hall 904 6th St

98221 Artists - Mixed Media Paintings & Sculpture

Burton Jewelers 620 Commercial Ave

Michael Clough - Oil Paintings & Sculptures

Jo Anderson Studio 619 Commercial Ave (Suite 18 on the 2nd Floor)

Jo Anderson - Oil Paintings, Charcoal & Graphite

Adrift Restaurant 510 Commercial Ave

Bob Hogan - Acrylic Paintings

Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave

Cathy Schoenberg - Oil Paintings

Michael Medina - Pastels

Rowan Carey - Oil Paintings

Robin Weiss - Oil Paintings

Susan Cohen Thompson - Oil Paintings & Ceramics

The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street

Marietta Harrigan - Oil Paintings

Michael Clough - Oil Paintings & Rock Sculptures

Elizabeth Ockwell - Paintings & Prints

Chilly Rain Retro 402 Commercial Ave

Jade Madrona - Mixed Media

Live Music

Rockfish Grill 320 Commercial Ave

Bluesfish - Local Musicians & Live Music

Depot Arts Center 611 R Ave

20 Costume Designers - Recycled/Upcycled Unconventional Designs