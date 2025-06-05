Monthly Artwalk this Friday

Join us for The First Friday Artwalk on Friday, June 6, 2025 from 6pm – 8pm.
Locations:
Clayhouse 907 Commercial Ave
Jen Chambliss - Pottery Wheel Demonstrations
20% off registration for classes
Wild Hemlock 717 Commercial Ave
Greg Dugan Paintings and Drawings
Fidalgo Fudge Co. 715 Commercial Ave
Trista Sakuma - Handmade Fudge, Sweet Treats & Gifts
Madrona Game Store 709 Commercial Ave
Katie DeBord - Grand Opening Event & Game Night Action
Moonwater Arts 702 Commercial Ave
Jill McDougall - Mixed Media Paintings & Prints
City Hall 904 6th St
98221 Artists - Mixed Media Paintings & Sculpture
Burton Jewelers 620 Commercial Ave
Michael Clough - Oil Paintings & Sculptures
Jo Anderson Studio 619 Commercial Ave (Suite 18 on the 2nd Floor)
Jo Anderson - Oil Paintings, Charcoal & Graphite
Adrift Restaurant 510 Commercial Ave
Bob Hogan - Acrylic Paintings
Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave
Cathy Schoenberg - Oil Paintings
Michael Medina - Pastels
Rowan Carey - Oil Paintings
Robin Weiss - Oil Paintings
Susan Cohen Thompson - Oil Paintings & Ceramics
The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street
Marietta Harrigan - Oil Paintings
Michael Clough - Oil Paintings & Rock Sculptures
Elizabeth Ockwell - Paintings & Prints
Chilly Rain Retro 402 Commercial Ave
Jade Madrona - Mixed Media
Live Music
Rockfish Grill 320 Commercial Ave
Bluesfish - Local Musicians & Live Music
Depot Arts Center 611 R Ave
20 Costume Designers - Recycled/Upcycled Unconventional Designs