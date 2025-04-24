Celebrate Earth Day this weekend

Anacortes Now Apr. 24 2025 2 minutes read

Come downtown and take part in two days of joy, beauty, and education as we honor and celebrate our natural environment. The event kicks off on Friday, April 25th, with the Luminary Light Parade on Commercial Avenue at 8:00pm. On Saturday the 26th, activity booths will be set up at 4:00pm near the intersection of Commercial and 4th Street. The Procession of the Species and the Sustainable Fashion Show will take place between 4:00 and 6:00pm. All activities are free and everyone is welcome!

Luminary Light Parade April 25th

At 8:00 on Friday, April 25th, the Luminary Light Parade will dazzle downtown. Come see the colorful paper lanterns and be enchanted by birds, sea creatures, mammals, stars, and flowers. Then visit one of Anacortes’ many wonderful restaurants for a festive dinner.

Street Activities & Fashion Show April 26th

On Saturday, April 26th, environmentally focused non-profits will set up booths around Commercial and 4th. The emphasis is “hands on,” learning and enjoyment, making Anacortes Earth Day fun for all ages. Don’t miss the Sustainable Fashion Show–highlighting the impact of fast fashion on the environment–a joyful parade of locals and re-imagined outfits starting from 402 Commercial at 4:30.

Procession of the Species April 26th

At 5:00, the Procession of the Species will wind up and down Commercial Avenue. Community members share their love for flora and fauna through handmade costumes seeking to inspire learning, appreciation, and protection of the natural world. Find out how you can create a costume and take part!