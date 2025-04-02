April Artwalk this Friday

Anacortes Now Apr. 2 2025 3 minutes read

The First Friday Artwalk on Friday, April 4th, 2025 from 6pm – 8pm in downtown Anacortes.

Locations:

Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave

Celebrating our 14th Show together with the Signature Members of the NW Pastel Society for a two-month show, enjoy 63 new pastels juried by acclaimed artist, Mitchell Albala. We have landscapes, seascapes, florals and a few animals for subject matter. We also have quilts on display for the Fidalgo Island Quilt Walk.

The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see boldly painted florals in oil by Cathy Schoenberg and sculpted oils by Michael Clough and watercolors and prints by Elizabeth Ockwell. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

616 Commercial Ave, Alley Cat Antiques

Chris Stanton is a metal artist who resides on Whidbey Island. Chris worked at Dakota Creek for over 15 years before starting a hot rod restoration shop with a friend. He bought a CNC plasma table to help with making obsolete parts for the shop, and eventually started making metal art for friends and family. Chris has embraced his artistic side and now sells his art locally.

Jo Anderson Studio, 619 Commercial Ave (Suite 18 on the 2nd Floor)

Be sure to visit Jo’s studio on the 2nd floor and enjoy her oil paintings, charcoal and graphite drawings. Ask about her class schedule and availability of gift certificates.

MoonWater Arts, 702 Commercial Ave

Come join us for the release of the new fused glass classes for May~August as well as some exciting guest teachers in other mediums. Joanie will be demonstrating extruding glass using a specialized process with a vitrigraph kiln. This process is an exciting way to create rods of glass as well as interesting strands and shapes of glass to incorporate in fused glass projects. As always, MoonWater Arts curates handcrafted wares from local artists as well as artists throughout the country. Nothing is ever imported. See you then!!!!

717 Commercial Ave, Ink & Wool

Join Ink + Wool for First Friday Art Walk, where we showcase the work of over 30 talented PNW artisans! Explore our curated selection of handmade knitwear, hand-printed T-shirts, all designed and created right here in the shop by owners Kali & Justen Berg (who will be on hand for all of your knitting and printing questions!). Browse the Fidalgo Little Free Fibrary for a fiber surprise while supporting our creative community. Plus, discover fresh spring finds to brighten your space and wardrobe as we look forward to the new season!