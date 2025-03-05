Galleries open this Friday evening for monthly Art Walk

Anacortes Now Mar. 5 2025 3 minutes read

Come downtown for The First Friday Artwalk on Friday, March 7, from 6pm – 8pm.

Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave

Celebrating our 14th Show together with the Signature Members of the NW Pastel Society for a two-month show, enjoy 63 new pastels juried by acclaimed artist, Mitchell Albala. We’ll have landscapes, seascapes, florals and a few animals for subject matter.

The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see boldly painted florals in oil by Cathy Schoenberg and sculpted oils by Michael Clough. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

Creative Hub, 501 Commercial Ave

This month at the Creative Hub, we’re hosting a watercolor class with Mary Ann Ryan, where you can learn simple techniques and create your own masterpiece. While you’re here, browse our retail shelves filled with locally made goods, sip on a Shrub Spritzer by Apple Tree Shrub Farm, or enjoy a cup of locally roasted coffee from Honeymoon Bay Coffee Roasters. Learn more about the watercolor class at the Creative Hub website.

616 Commercial Ave, Alley Cat Antiques

Steve Perea is a bonsai artist who grows and creates bonsai trees along with bonsai and succulent handmade stoneware pots and ceramic mini gnomes. Mr. Perea works on his bonsai art full-time from his home in Anacortes. He also teaches bonsai classes and displays his work at local markets and events in Skagit County.

Jo Anderson Studio, 619 Commercial Ave (Suite 18 on the 2nd Floor)

New Merchant for Artwalk. Be sure to visit Jo’s studio on the 2nd floor and enjoy her oil paintings, charcoal and graphite drawings.

MoonWater Arts, 702 Commercial Ave

Local artist Willa Gold will be joining us for the evening as she brings us her beautiful inspired Fiber Arts weavings.

As always, MoonWater Arts curates handcrafted wares from local artists as well as artists throughout the country. Joanie Schwartz Glass @ MoonWater Arts is a working and teaching studio offering many classes in fused glass and other exciting mediums.

717 Commercial Ave, Ink & Wool

Join Ink + Wool for First Friday Art Walk, where we showcase the work of over 30 talented PNW artisans! Explore our curated selection of handmade knitwear, hand-printed T-shirts, all designed and created right here in the shop by owners Kali & Justen Berg (who will be on hand for all of your knitting and printing questions!). Browse the Fidalgo Little Free Fibrary for a fiber surprise while supporting our creative community. Plus, discover fresh spring finds to brighten your space and wardrobe as we look forward to the new season!