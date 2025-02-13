Hiking: Courting

Maribeth Crandell Feb. 13 2025

The sun was out, as was the tide. It’s been cold, but clear, so why not take a walk on the beach? Abandoning my indoor projects, I drove to Clinton and parked at Possession Sound Preserve. As I followed the rustic rail fence, I remembered that this property was slated for development until 2019 when, through dogged efforts, it was acquired by the Whidbey Camano Land Trust to protect, preserve and provide public access by both land and sea. I walked down the old road bed listening for birds, watching for whales and wondering what might lay ahead.

The trail turned this way and that as it descended toward the water. Volunteers had been hard at work, clearing blackberries and opening up the view. A retaining wall held part of the bank in place while newly planted native shrubs and saplings dug their roots into the unstable slope. One last turn and the honking of sea lions welcomed me to the beach. Gulls, grebes and a gaggle of Golden-eyes greeted me.

These striking black and white diving ducks are always eye-catching, but I’d not noticed this behavior before. I took out my binoculars and camera and watched. A half dozen, close to shore, were making unusual vocalizations. A couple of males, closely following a female, were literally bending over backwards to get her attention. They stretched out their necks and called out to her, or maybe to each other, “She’s mine!” They seemed to say. “No mine!” The other answered. The female stayed just a little out of reach. Courtship. It’s that time of year.

Hearing a fog horn, I climbed over the driftwood to stand by the water and saw the ferry coming from Clinton to cross Possession Sound. The other sailed from Mukilteo, and behind them the crystal mountains shone with fresh snow above their azure blue capes.

Hearing voices I turned to meet a group of visitors coming to Whidbey to celebrate a birthday. Their dogs played at their feet as they skipped rocks and laughed together. Continuing down the shoreline, I noticed ribbons of eelgrass in the surf and the layers of sand and gravel in the feeder bluff, so important to forage fish, salmon and other wildlife.

The ferry wake eventually caught up with a rhythmic rush. I love that sound. And then the sound of a stream that gurgled from the bluff, over rocks, under logs and spread to nothingness through the sand. Investigating, I found a congregation of otter tracks where the stream erupts from the woods.

My face in the sun I walked south toward distant beach homes and heard eagles screech. Looking up I saw two lock talons and spin recklessly toward the water parting at the very last second to fly off in opposite directions. Not what I’d call safe sex.

A seal poked its marbled head up and looked this way and that. Then cast its gaze directly at me with some interest. The supersonic sound of a hummingbird drew my attention to the shore. I saw it rocket straight up, pause, and then shot straight down, to impress a mate.

A couple walked by holding hands and talking warmly. I smiled. Courtship. It’s nearly Valentine’s Day and also the month of Random Acts of Kindness. These are tumultuous times and listening to the news can cause distress. But spending time in nature is healing. It eases the mind, and offering kindness to others is therapeutic to all.

As I climbed the hill back toward my car, I noticed how volunteers had planted ferns and shrubs along the rustic fence. Stopping for one last look at the water, I was surrounded by tiny birds. They darted back and forth across the trail, dark eyed juncos, Bewick’s wren and chestnut backed chickadees! I aimed my camera but before I could focus, they were off to the next branch. “Catch me if you can!” They teased and laughed their tinkling laughs. They made me laugh, too. All the ducks, dogs, otters, seals, sea lions, eagles, wrens, juncos, hummingbirds and chickadees. They warm my heart. And I offer it to you, my community, those that appreciate our amazing natural wonders and help to preserve and protect them. My heartfelt thanks.

“The greatest gift we can leave this world is the forest and the sea as we found it.”

Kim Heacox, from Jimmy Bluefeather

Directions

Directions: From Highway 525 in Clinton, turn south on Humphrey Road at Simmon’s Garage. Drive 2 miles and look for the sign on the left.

Bus or Bike: The Route 1 or Route 60 Island Transit bus stops two miles away at the Clinton Park and Ride or the Ferry Terminal. Two bikes fit on a bus bike rack. Humphrey Road is a lightly traveled road. Please wear something bright and carry a light while riding a bike or walking on the roadside.

Mobility: The trail is a half mile through the woods down to the beach. It’s smooth gravel, and steep in places. At the beach there’s a large grassy lawn ringed by large driftwood logs and then the undeveloped beach for another half mile south before it reaches private property.

