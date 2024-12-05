Downtown Artwalk this Friday

Come to downtown Anacortes for The First Friday Artwalk on Friday from 6pm – 9pm. We've got the list of locations open.
Locations on Commercial Ave:
904 Clayhouse
Various Artists — Make 3 clay ornaments for $30
717 Ink & Wool
Carla Seaton — Mixed Media, 20% off Originals
716 The Wishing Rock
Holiday 10% Off Sale — Holiday Décor & Handmade Gifts
Trista Sakuma — Handmade Fudge, Sweet Treats & Specialty Gifts
711 Fidalgo Artisan Yarn & Clothing
Holiday 10% Off Sale — Hand-Dyed Yarns, Commercial Yarns, Specialty Clothing & Gifts
702 MoonWater Arts
Artists: Joanie Schwartz, Jennifer Josephs — Fused Glass
904 6th St., City Hall
98221 Artists — Mixed Media Paintings & Sculpture
620 Burton Jewelers
Burton’s Private Collection — Philip McCracken, Guy Anderson, Anne Martin McCool, Leo Osborne, $300 Shopping Give-Away (event only)
619 Jo Anderson Studio (Suite 18 on the 2nd Floor)
Jo Anderson — Oil Paintings, Charcoal & Graphite
Holiday Discounts & Drawing Class Gift Cert.
Ginger Blue — Giclee Prints and 15% off Framed Art, Brenda Mattson — Steampunk Junq, jewelry & more
Robert Hogan — Acrylic Paintings
501 Creative Hub
Megan Nielsen — Anacortes Arts Festival 2025 Poster Unveiling
Teresa Saia — Pastels, Jennifer Bowman — Acrylics, Kathy Hastings — Photo Encaustic, Lorna Libert — Oils, Ria Harboe — Acrylics
1010 5th Street, The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery
Cathy Schoenberg — Oil Paintings, Cards & Calendars, Michael Clough — Oil Paintings & Rock Sculptures, Elizabeth Ockwell — Paintings & Prints