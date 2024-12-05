Downtown Artwalk this Friday

Anacortes Now Dec. 5 2024 2 minutes read

Come to downtown Anacortes for The First Friday Artwalk on Friday from 6pm – 9pm. We've got the list of locations open.

Locations on Commercial Ave:

904 Clayhouse

Various Artists — Make 3 clay ornaments for $30

717 Ink & Wool

Carla Seaton — Mixed Media, 20% off Originals

716 The Wishing Rock

Holiday 10% Off Sale — Holiday Décor & Handmade Gifts

715 Fidalgo Fudge Co.

Trista Sakuma — Handmade Fudge, Sweet Treats & Specialty Gifts

711 Fidalgo Artisan Yarn & Clothing

Holiday 10% Off Sale — Hand-Dyed Yarns, Commercial Yarns, Specialty Clothing & Gifts

702 MoonWater Arts

Artists: Joanie Schwartz, Jennifer Josephs — Fused Glass

904 6th St., City Hall

98221 Artists — Mixed Media Paintings & Sculpture

620 Burton Jewelers

Burton’s Private Collection — Philip McCracken, Guy Anderson, Anne Martin McCool, Leo Osborne, $300 Shopping Give-Away (event only)

619 Jo Anderson Studio (Suite 18 on the 2nd Floor)

Jo Anderson — Oil Paintings, Charcoal & Graphite

Holiday Discounts & Drawing Class Gift Cert.

616 Alley Cat Antiques

Ginger Blue — Giclee Prints and 15% off Framed Art, Brenda Mattson — Steampunk Junq, jewelry & more

510 Adrift Restaurant

Robert Hogan — Acrylic Paintings

501 Creative Hub

Megan Nielsen — Anacortes Arts Festival 2025 Poster Unveiling

420 Scott Milo Gallery

Teresa Saia — Pastels, Jennifer Bowman — Acrylics, Kathy Hastings — Photo Encaustic, Lorna Libert — Oils, Ria Harboe — Acrylics

1010 5th Street, The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery

Cathy Schoenberg — Oil Paintings, Cards & Calendars, Michael Clough — Oil Paintings & Rock Sculptures, Elizabeth Ockwell — Paintings & Prints