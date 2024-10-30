Local Art on Display Friday night

Anacortes Now Oct. 30 2024 2 minutes read

Join us for The First Friday Artwalk on Friday, November 1 from 6pm – 8pm.

420 Commercial Ave, Scott Milo Gallery

Our November featured artist is Anne Martin McCool with her newest collection of mixed media paintings. McCool offers deep, rich colors with all the abstracted favorites: trees, hillsides, moons. Also showing are colorful, fused glass wall mount art by Joel and Lori Soderberg; oil and acrylic abstracts by Mira Kamada; NW watercolors by Suzanne Powers and sultry landscape pastels by Janice Wall.

1010 5th Street, The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see boldly painted florals in oil by Cathy Schoenberg and sculpted oils by Michael Clough. Also, a variety of paintings and prints by Elizabeth Ockwell. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

501 Commercial Ave., The Creative Hub

Stop by The Hub to taste some delicious shrubs by Apple State Vinegar Shrub Farm and browse art from local talent. Our space is all about creativity, so whether you're sipping on something new or enjoying the featured artwork, it's a great chance to experience the community vibe. Come check out our unique spot and get inspired!

702 Commercial Ave, MoonWater Arts

Join us to experience all the creations that make MoonWater Arts & Joanie Schwartz Glass so special. The gallery features hand crafted works primarily by women artists from here in the PNW and throughout the country. Nothing is ever imported. Joanie Schwartz Glass is a working and teaching studio bringing the art of Fused Glass to the community.