October First Friday Artwalk

Anacortes Now Oct. 3 2024

Join us for The First Friday Artwalk on Friday, October 4 from 6pm – 8pm.

Locations:

419 Commercial Ave, The Majestic Inn and Spa

Dee's work of the Pacific Northwest is somewhere between representational and abstract. As a mixed media artist, she views her environment as intimate, yet expansive, making for looser, more intuitive pieces. Dee paints primarily with acrylics with limited palettes, bolder colors and marks, and strong compositions.

420 Commercial Ave, Scott Milo Gallery

We welcome back Patricia Clayton and her palette knife oils with images of streams and landscapes. Also showing are still life pastels by Megan Veldee; mixed media collage landscapes and florals by BJ Dollahite; oil landscapes and seascapes by Matt Dollahite, oils by Donna Nevitt Radtke and turned wood vessels by Ron Radtke.

1010 5th Street, The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see paintings by Cathy Schoenberg and Michael Clough. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

501 Commercial Ave., The Creative Hub

Find a featured local artist showcasing their work on our walls, along with new products from talented local makers available for purchase. Enjoy live music from Anacortes legend Ben Starner as you explore our space, and don’t miss our pumpkin pottery painting party! Whether you're shopping, listening, or painting, it's going to be a fun and creative night. Stop by and celebrate the local art scene with us!

702 Commercial Ave, MoonWater Arts

MoonWater Arts is honored to have over 140 artists from here locally and throughout the country. Nothing is EVER imported. October we are featuring local artist Dee Caldwell who is an amazing basket weaver among other fabulous creations. She will be in the studio demonstrating her techniques and also registering those interested in a three day class. Looking forward to seeing everyone!!!

705 Commercial Ave, Trinity Skate

Our featured artist of the month is Iris Syquia. She is featuring her acrylic on canvas art series called ‘Lunar Ladies.’ Our gallery features an additional 10 local artists.

716 Commercial Ave., Wishing Rock

We are pleased to present the work of M’Lyn Avera, who is a talented ceramic and clay artist from Bellingham. M’Lyn attended art and ceramics courses at the university and community college levels. The three-dimensional aspect of the clay and the connection to the Earth nurtures her creativity and she views centering on the wheel as a meditative experience. She uses old methods of Raku and pit firing in her work. This is a show not to be missed.

717 Commercial Ave., Ink & Wool

Ink + Wool is honored to feature a wide variety of artists and makers from the Skagit Valley and beyond for the October First Friday Art Walk. The shop features screen printed goods and knitwear made on-site and the owners will be available to share their artistic process. Please join us for sips and small bites while you peruse our locally made products!