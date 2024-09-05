Anacortes is open Friday night for Artwalk

Anacortes Now Sep. 5 2024 3 minutes read

September First Friday Artwalk

Join us for The First Friday Artwalk on Friday, September 6th from 6pm – 8pm.

Locations:

419 Commercial Ave, The Majestic Inn and Spa

Bob Hogan is a regional artist who lives in Anacortes. His artistic style explores local color while incorporating a slight contemporary edge to landscapes, wildlife and the iconic regional beauty. Acrylics are Bob's current palette of choice. Bob illustrated a best-selling children’s book, The Tortoise from Anacortes, with his wife Claudia, who authored it, which is sold throughout the region.

420 Commercial Ave, Scott Milo Gallery

Join us for annual 98221 Art Show celebrating new gold leaf and acrylic paintings by Leo Osborne; a new collection of flame painted wire mesh work by Lanny Bergner; brightly painted oils by Keith Sorenson; oils and acrylics by Kylie Fair Anderson and mixed media work by Marcel Schwarb. Artist Demonstrations 9/7 & 9/8 11am-2pm as part of the 98221 Studio Tour.

1010 5th Street, The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see paintings by Cathy Schoenberg and Michael Clough. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

501 Commercial Ave., The Creative Hub

The Creative Hub & Coffeehouse will be hosting a silent auction of beautifully painted mugs created by local artists in our pottery studio. All funds raised will help us enhance our new space and offer more art classes and meetups. Plus, check out the new artists featured on our retail shelves this month. Don't miss this chance to support local art and find unique, handcrafted items! We'll have crafts available on the tables to work on, as well as a fun September-themed drink special for the evening.

702 Commercial Ave, MoonWater Arts

Join us to experience all the creations that make MoonWater Arts & Joanie Schwartz Glass so special. MoonWater Arts features hand crafted works by mostly women artists from here locally, throughout the PNW and the country. Visit www.joanieschwartzglass.com to see the schedule for upcoming classes and for easy registration.

717 Commercial Ave., Ink & Wool

Ink + Wool is honored to feature a wide variety of artists and makers from the Skagit Valley and beyond for the September First Friday Art Walk. The shop features screen printed goods and knitwear made on-site and the owners will be available to share their artistic process. Please join us for sips and small bites while you peruse our locally made products!

1012 9th Street, Twisted Evolution

Twisted Evolution is a unique boutique for gremlins to goddesses. Carrying sizes Newborn to 3xl alternative clothing and accessories. We offer custom tie dyes and artisan dresses. The owner, Jessica, has an art studio within the business doing acrylic paintings which she uses to create designs for her artisan clothing.