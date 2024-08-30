Hikes: The Joy of Yes

Jack Hartt Aug. 30 2024 4 minutes read

August 24. Three years ago on this day, at the suggestion of a mutual friend, I had invited a newcomer to town, Kath Gold, to hike with me from Bowman to Rosario. She said yes. And today she still hikes with me, but also with her dog Murphy, and also with a new last name, Goldhartt.

Today was a day to celebrate our three years of life together.

Rain had poured the previous night and most of this day too. After dinner the clouds still lingered, threatening more rain. But for now, we had a break, with maybe the hope of seeing a sunset. After feeling cooped up, our feet were restless and felt like walking, wandering, hiking, dancing, exploring, anything, to celebrate our life and to be outside.

“To Peaches on Guemes!” we agreed. At the ferry dock, a throng of people dressed in rainbow colors, festive hats, floral dresses, and billowy pants mingled to get on. Lively conversations flowed. They were headed to see the Andy Coe Band at the Guemes store, an upbeat psychedelic jam band with guitar work reminiscent of Jerry Garcia.

The ferry unloaded the partygoers onto the island. They strolled to the store while Kath and I strolled along the beach to Peaches Preserve, a half mile west. Few footprints crossed the beach. We were the only ones out here this evening.

Kath threw balls for Murphy to chase, which he caught in an explosion of sand, except for one throw that ended up rolling down the slope into the swiftly flowing channel. We rescued it with a long stick!

Entering Peaches, we left the shoreline to follow the trails along the wetland. Queen Anne’s Lace graced the edges of the trail. Cattails bloomed their hotdog spikes. An eagle towed a long twisty branch back to its nest. We sat on the slab bench halfway down, listening to crickets – I love the sound of crickets. After a long kiss to celebrate our three years, we finished the trail and headed back along the beach, making up stories about the shapes of driftwood we found, leapfrogging with shorebirds in the fading light, and pausing to watch the deepening colors of the evening sky behind us.

Back at the Guemes Store, I treated Kath to dessert. She selected a heavenly macaroon for herself, and in honor of our hike, a slice of peach pie for me. The music drew us in, and the dancing and good feelings of the crowd got us moving to the riffs, rhythms, and beat of the band. The music played on, stage lights turning the hip-swaying crowd into a kaleidoscopic celebration of life.

As the ferry returned in the gathering gloom, we walked back on board, full of delight in an evening well spent. Beaches and peaches, music and love, what could be better?

Directions

Directions: Take the Guemes Ferry from 6th and I in Anacortes, then walk a half mile west on the beach or a little farther on South Shore Road to get to Peaches Preserve. Then stop at the Guemes Store on your way back.

By Bus: Skagit County Transit has a bus that goes directly to the ferry dock.

By Bike: The roads in this part of town are mostly level, with minimal traffic usually on 6th or 8th, and bike lanes on Commercial Avenue, O Avenue, and M Avenue.

Mobility: South Shore Road is rolling, but paved and with little traffic, to get to Peaches. The short forest trail is narrow, sloped, and has roots and rocks. The beach is sandy in places, gravelly in places, and sloped.

Republished with permission. Read the original article.