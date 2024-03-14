New Northwest-produced film comes to Anacortes

Art Shotwell Mar. 14 2024

A new low-budget film by a Northwest filmmaker comes to Anacortes on Friday (Mar. 15) for a one-week stay. The film, Ingress, was shot entirely on Bainbridge Island by Seattle filmmaker Rachel Noll James.

Okay, so what's the film about? It's a sci-fi drama in which a woman working to overcome the tragic loss of her husband finds, by travelling between parallel universes, her way into a reality where he is still alive. Check out the trailer. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FjyMgQwoYak

Noll James and her producing partner Sienna Beckman have organized a limited theatrical premiere on ten screens in the US and Anacortes is lucky enough to have it here for a limited run.

With no real film infrastructure, the filmmakers had an opportunity to energize the Bainbridge Island community around the project, educate on how film shoots work, bring on local crew to learn on the job, partner with local businesses, and ultimately create a positive experience that would open doors for more film production to come to the island in the future.

Rachel Noll James is an award-winning screenwriter, producer and director. She is also a classically trained actor with a background in both theater and film. Notable credits include feature films 'Ingress,' 'The Storyteller,' 'Malibu Road,' and 'Don't Pass Me By', and short films 'Paramnesia' and 'Half Light'. Rachel was the recipient of the Silver Prize in the Page Screenwriting Awards for 'The Storyteller' and Best Feature Writer at LA Femme Festival for 'Don't Pass Me By' and received 9 nominations for 'Ingress' during its festival run in 2023 including "Best Actress" and "Best Feature Film" in international competitions.

Anacortes Cinemas - March 15th - 21st

7pm on Friday March 15th

1pm and 7pm on Sat and Sun March 16th and 17th

3:30pm on Monday-Thursday March 18th-21st

Ticket link: https://www.farawayentertainment.com/movie/ingress