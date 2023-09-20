Anacortes Senior College classes resume in October

Anacortes Now Sep. 20 2023

by Karen Eichler

Human beings are naturally curious, asking questions as soon as we can say “Why?” A toddler’s questions may make you wish for quiet time, but curiosity is at the center of learning. Answers to those questions usually lead to more questions—the process of learning is a lifelong adventure. The Anacortes Senior College is designed for adult learners, to focus on appreciating and expanding the insights, knowledge, and skills you already possess. Instructors engage the dynamics of a student cohort to reflect and share feedback from colleagues. It’s not always about learning new information, but most often, thinking critically and creatively about a subject of interest.

In the Fall of 2006, Dr. George Kovach wrote an article in the Anacortes American, proposing an idea for an informal, all-volunteer, non-profit college here in town. It was a reach out to all seniors, 50 and over, interested in a no-stress learning program without any tests or homework. A wide-ranging curriculum would appeal to any who welcomed learning as a lifelong adventure. He recognized that Anacortes offers a rich opportunity of resources, the energy of engaged residents and talented educators. His article intrigued Beth Prinz and Dr. Michael Newbrough, who joined Kovach, to brainstorm ideas. Responsive civic leaders chartered the school and Anacortes Senior College was born. A long-standing alliance with the Anacortes Middle School staff began, and over the past sixteen years, more than 6000 senior citizens have taken the College’s courses.

Prinz served as the Director of Operations, with Dr. Newbrough as Director of Curriculum. The project formally began in 2007, with five classes, ranging from British Literature to Political Economy. Sixty curious and energized seniors joined the classes. Older adults know the benefits of learning for the joy of learning, not for any tests or grades, but to explore interesting topics and meet new people. They bring a lifetime of experience and knowledge into a classroom setting. One student, Erica Pickett, commented, “Senior College classes are a great opportunity to meet old friends, to make new ones and to learn about just how many experts are hidden in our wonderful town."

Anacortes is home to so many extremely interesting, and often quietly famous people, who have shared their stories and unique interests with classroom settings. The class offerings ranged from tankers to modern science, from health issues to learning about local flora and fauna, and the contributions from careers to current community connections. Our busy harbor and marina have been spotlighted, as have stories from Anacortes history. Eugene Kiver’s knowledge of Ice Age history and geology has fascinated many students. Instructor Rick Wallace taught a class on emergency and disaster preparedness that led to a local HOA circulating a survey and pamphlets to the residents.

Older adults share many of the universal classroom needs, including active learning. The Senior College is mindful of these individual learning needs, providing the latest computer resources in the Middle School classrooms for visual and auditory enhancements. Accommodations are given for classroom access, seating arrangements, and time to think about and discuss new information. Video, social media, and print resources can take you from classroom to mountain ranges, or a history of local railroads. The courses may take you outside to study mushrooms, gardens, or trees. The need for stretching is also addressed with the cookie breaks. A chocolate chip cookie is a good start to shaping the social interactions that build a community of learners.

Last Fall quarter, Jane Billinghurst, co-author of Forest Walking, had just returned from a summer’s road trip of 17,000 miles, from Anacortes to Canada and Texas. She had looked for living examples of the stories she and Peter Woholeben had recorded in their book. This new research, Billinghurst shared with Anacortes Senior College students on trail walks.

A full spectrum of the arts has been offered, such as our Community Theater and Roupen Shakarian, when he was the music director of the Skagit Symphony. A number of local artists have shared their work, from Paul Thorn’s blacksmithing to scenes captured by photographers and many other creative hands. Aspiring writers are guided by authors like Teru Lunsten, William Dietrich, and Matthew Sullivan. Intriguing course titles introduce an overview of the content and objectives to help you choose the classes you want to take.

The Anacortes Senior College classes are offered during Fall, Winter, and Spring quarters, at the Anacortes Middle School. The classes meet from 4:00-6:00, and are either three week or six week sessions. The current cost is $30 for a six-week course, and $20 for a three-week course. The college is run by a Board of Directors, with Superintendent Irish attending meetings in an ex-officio capacity. The College has a lease agreement with the Anacortes School Board, and the Board of Directors donate funds to the school district as specific needs are identified.

For updated information about coming classes and registration dates, you can access the College’s website, the Anacortes American, or through the Senior Activity Center. Registration can be completed on the website or through the Senior Activity Center at the beginning of each quarter.

Students have frequently been overheard to remark “I wish it was longer!” or “I wish there was more!” One student, Betty Kuehn, shared, “To me Senior College is special and surprising because of the level of expertise in many subjects that exists in our community. Learning in such a relaxed atmosphere draws me in and makes it fun and energizing."

You are invited to share a lifetime of experience and knowledge in a classroom setting. It could be a career or a hobby. No, you don’t need an advanced degree to teach your passion! This is a community of learners sharing life experiences and new directions taken. The Anacortes Senior College aims to carry on Dr. Kovach’s vision of an informal, all-volunteer, and non-profit college here in town. The wide-ranging curriculum is presented in a no-stress learning environment. All mature learners, 50 and over, are invited to participate as always curious, lifelong learners.

This article was previously published in Fidalgo Living magazine.