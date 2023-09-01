Our Backyard Park, Through the Year

Jack Hartt Sep. 1 2023

Trails abound not far from our back doors. This is the kind of privilege we all have, those of us who live on Whidbey, Fidalgo, or Guemes islands. We may have to hop on a bike, catch a ride with transit, or drive a few minutes to get to the trailhead, but we all have trails we call our own because they are close, and we frequent these places as often as we can.



Washington Park is the place Kath and I call our own.

Our home is a hundred yards from the park boundary. Can’t be much closer to home than that. With over 200 acres of headland bluffs and forests, it fills the west end of Fidalgo Island. We visit some corner of the park several times a week. It’s a privilege and a joy to call it a part of our backyard.



It’s the place we find shade on a summer day, snowshoe or ski in a deep snowfall of winter, warm ourselves on a south-facing rock on the first sunny day of spring, explore a shoreline at low tide, catch a sunset from the point, study wildflowers in the meadows, marvel at the mystery of fog-enshrouded shorelines, immerse ourselves in the breathing forest, walk off a dinner of too much pizza, or just take Murphy for a stroll.



But not today. It’s pouring down rain. Lightning flashes catch us by surprise; then thunder cracks overhead. We’ve had weeks, months of sunshine it seems. Today the weather has changed. And we are content to just take a short jaunt, then retire back home and look back on previous adventures in our “backyard.”



One of our hikes is to “first kiss rock,” a southside point near the water’s edge where Kath and I – as you can guess – had our first kiss. The southeast corner is our most frequent hike as we loop from the cabana up into the forest and back down into Skyline via kind neighbors who provide access through their side yard. Along the way we pass two magnificent trees, growing side by side for hundreds of years, witnesses to longhouses from centuries ago giving way to the megahouses of today.



Some of our walks take the north trails from Sunset Park to the spectacular Green Point, where all of life’s cares fade away into the expanse of the San Juans beyond. We have scrambled, sweated, and occasionally scratched our heads finding our way to hidden overlooks, deep forest glens, geologic wonders, and moss-covered places to get lost, find, and renew ourselves.



Sometimes grandkids go with us, the length and challenge of the hike dependent on their energy levels. And sometimes we go alone, our feet taking us where our hearts wander, finding beauty and joy or just silence and solace during a stressful stretch of days.



As summer begins to slip into fall, join us in looking back at some of our memories on these “backyard” trails, and to looking forward to the stories still to come.

Directions: from downtown Anacortes, take 12th Avenue west, which becomes Oakes Avenue, which becomes Sunset Avenue which takes you right into the park.

By Bike: The car route is busy, and somewhat narrow, but gently rolling and worth it when you get here.

By Transit: Skagit Transit goes to Skyline, a residential area just a quarter mile from the park entrance.

Mobility: The Loop Road is paved, though steep in places. It is closed to automobile traffic in the morning until 10 a.m. There are some ADA pathways, at Sunset Beach, Green Point, and the Burrows Channel overlook. The trails are rough, steep, and narrow, mostly.