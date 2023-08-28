Galleries open late Friday night

Anacortes Now Aug. 28 2023

Galleries in downtown Anacortes will be open late this Friday night for Art Walk. We've got the list.

402 Commercial Ave., One Real Estate

ONE Real Estate is showing works by Gene Jaress. He is showing limited edition woodcut prints that document Skagit Valley. They reflect the light, color and character of land and sky from the western edge of the Cascades, down Skagit River to the Salish Sea. Sara Dalton creates acrylic paintings, multi-media works, and photographs. She enjoys collecting objects she finds in her wanderings and incorporating them into her art. Nature and people are largely her inspiration. Beverages & Snacks provided.

404 Commercial Ave., MoonWater Arts

MoonWater Arts showcases a collection of unique handcrafted works by local and national artists, most of whom are women. Nothing is ever imported. Joanie Schwartz Glass, located in MoonWater Arts, offers classes in the art of glass fusing taught by Joanie Schwartz. The class schedule for September through January classes is now available. Classes fill up quickly and are first come first served. Visit www.joanieschwartzglass.com for more information and to register.

419 Commercial Ave., The Majestic Inn and Spa

The Majestic features Bob Hogan who is a regional acrylic artist/illustrator that lives in Anacortes. His style explores local color while incorporating a slight contemporary edge to landscapes, wildlife and the iconic regional beauty of The Pacific Northwest. Come see all his new pieces.

420 Commercial Ave., Scott Milo Gallery

In celebration of the 98221 Studio Tour event, all of our artists are from Anacortes for September. We are featuring new mixed media gold leaf and acrylic paintings by Leo Osborne, in addition to his sculptures. Also showing are new flame painted mesh works by Lanny Bergner, oils and acrylics by Kylie Fair Anderson, oils by Keith Sorenson and acrylics by Marcel Schwarb. We will have demos on 9/9 and 9/10 as part of the 98221 Studio Tour Event.

1010 5th Street, The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see paintings by Cathy Schoenberg, Michael Clough, Jade Roberts, mixed media watercolors by Andrew Parker and paintings on paper and prints by Elizabeth Ockwell. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

1004 7th St, Suite 207 Squirrelwerks Studio (Above Burtons)

Squirrelwerks is showing unique jewelry made from upcycled vintage tin by Sandy Will and wood sculptures by Tim Wittman. Also offering monthly classes on a variety of arts and crafts. There is an elevator to this 2nd floor suite.

705 Commercial Ave, Trinity Skate

Our featured artist this month, Sheri Muntean, is showcasing her Maidens of the ACFL series, where mystical beings and the flora and fauna of our local Forestlands merge into one.

715 Commercial Ave, Fidalgo Fudge

Fidalgo Fudge is the hub for regional specialty delights. Come enjoy handcrafted fudge by Trista, delicious Lopez Island Creamery ice cream and a cup of espresso with coffee roasted by Moka Joes. Also featuring many other specialty treats.