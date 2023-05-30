AHS student wins award at statewide art show

Anacortes Now May. 30 2023

An Anacortes High School student won a statewide award at the state School Superintendent's annual High School Art Show.

The student, Hyojeong Jeong, won the Governor's Award at the show for his digital art work "Breathe."

In recognition of their excellence, each award recipient receives $200 and a trophy.

The art show was hosted by musical curator Joe Williams and Seattle Youth Poet Laureate Sah Pham at Benaroya Hall in Seattle and streamed on social media by OSPI.

“The art produced by our students each year provides a window into what’s going on in their lives and in our world,” said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. “It’s an immense honor to participate in recognizing 50 years of this powerful celebration.”

Along with honoring the visual arts, the Art Show also featured musical performances by students from Ballard High School and Walla Walla High School, and a dance performance by the Extended Day Dance Ensemble at the Vancouver School of Arts and Academics.

Hanford High School presented a trailer of a student documentary, and the Kent-Meridian High School drama club also presented an excerpt from their film, “Unstable Connection,” a musical about students learning during the pandemic.

The Superintendent’s High School Art Show is the culmination of a process that begins in classrooms across the state. Student artwork is first sent to the nine regional educational service districts (ESDs) for judging and awarding. The artworks that earn regional recognition are then sent on for statewide recognition.