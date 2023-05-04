Anacortes galleries open Friday evening

Anacortes Now May. 4 2023

Enjoy the First Friday Artwalk on Friday, May 5 from 6pm – 8pm in downtown Anacortes. We've got the list.

404 Commercial Ave., MoonWater Arts

MoonWater Arts showcases a collection of artistic treasures created by local and national artists, most of whom are women. Joanie Schwartz, owner of MoonWater Arts and Joanie Schwartz Glass is a fused glass artist and teacher who teaches many classes onsite at MoonWater. Take a look at the class schedule and secure a spot in one of her numerous classes. You’ll get a chance to work with Joanie to create your very own masterpiece, even if you’ve never worked with glass before.

419 Commercial Ave., The Majestic Inn and Spa

The Majestic Inn and Spa will not host an artist for May due to their lobby renovation project.

420 Commercial Ave., Scott Milo Gallery

The gallery welcomes back the Women Painters of Washington group with a juried show featuring over 50 paintings from the women who are located all over Washington State. Come see a great variety of talented artists. Also showing glass, sculptures, tables and excellent jewelry.

1010 5th Street, The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery

Two studios above Scott Milo Gallery are open and include oil paintings by Cathy Schoenberg and paintings on paper and prints by Elizabeth Ockwell. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

510 Commercial Ave., Adrift Restaurant

Adrift is pleased to exhibit traditional, mandala inspired art pieces by Kelly Hilger. Hilger uses many mediums including canvas, henna, watercolor and spray paint. This has been her specialty for 13 years. Come enjoy the new upgrades to the restaurant, too.

715 Commercial Ave., Fidalgo Fudge

Fidalgo Fudge is the hub for regional specialty delights! Come enjoy handcrafted fudge by Trista, delicious Lopez Island Creamery ice cream and a cup of espresso with coffee roasted by Moka Joes. Also featuring many other regional treats.

904 Commercial Ave, Clayhouse Ceramic Studio (New Merchant)

We love working with clay and want to share the fun with you! Pop in and make a mug or bowl or choose from a variety of other easy hand-building projects. Sign up to learn how to throw a pot on the wheel, or enjoy an After School ClayClub, or Saturday Morning workshop. Check out our social gatherings like Claydees Night, ClayDates, or Family Time! No experience necessary.