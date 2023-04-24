Port Announces Summer Concert Lineup

The Port of Anacortes has revealed the lineup for their summer concert series at Seafarers' Park.
The Port hosts this free concert series each year to bring our community together and promote great Northwest bands. Throughout July and August, bands will be performing at Seafarer’s Memorial Park on Wednesdays and Fridays from 6-8pm. We are thrilled to bring you a fantastic lineup of bands, and we can’t wait to kick it off with you this July!
2023 Free Summer Concert Series Lineup
July 7: Chris Eger Band and the Powerhouse Horns
July 12: Herding Katz
July 14: Free Rain
July 19: Cascadia Groove
July 21: Davanos
July 26: Ranger and the “Re-Arrangers”
July 28: Point of Sail
August 11: Dusty 45’s
August 18: Victims of Love
August 25: Eden
For more information about these and other Port of Anacortes events, visit www.portofanacortes.com/events. Questions? Reach us at