Anacortes Galleries open for monthly Art Walk

Art Shotwell Feb. 1 2023

Several Anacortes art galleries, as well as other businesses, will be open Friday night for the monthly first-Friday Art Walk. Here's a list...

419 Commercial Ave., The Majestic Inn and Spa

The Majestic features Doug LeClair, local photographer. LeClair specializes in regional scenes that include our birds, mountains, water features and flowers of the valley.

420 Commercial Ave., Scott Milo Gallery

The gallery features 50 new paintings by Alfred Currier and Anne Schreivogl. Currier brings a collection of large studio landscape paintings and a selection of smaller oils. Currier’s fields of flowers and mountainscapes never disappoint. Schreivogl presents a varied collection of new whimsical acrylics that include her popular cats and little songbirds in many of them. Schreivogl also brings a few of her sought after local scenes in oil. Also new jewelry by Enid Oates.

1010 5th Street, The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery

Two studios above Scott Milo Gallery are open and include oil paintings by Cathy Schoenberg and paintings on paper by Elizabeth Ockwell. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

717 Commercial Ave., Ink & Wool

Ink & Wool presents Dan Filler and Walter Fogg. After collaborating on images and objects for their own home for the past eighteen years, they’ve decided it’s about time they start making work for others. Walter’s goal is to make images and objects that bring beauty to your home or office and a smile to your face. Dan is inspired by the endless peaks, big trees, green ferns, and blue waters of our new home. He does his best to be kind and to live lightly on the land.

705 Commercial Ave., Trinity Skate

This month Trinity is featuring a brand-new artist in the gallery, Lisa Allison Blohm. Lisa paints our most precious Salish Sea species. Come in to see our other 15+ artists and enjoy snacks and drinks.