Police Blotter, October 9 - 14, 2026

Anacortes Police Oct. 20 2026 3 minutes read

Anacortes Police dealt with a stolen vehicle report where the owner had left the car running to make a quick visit to a store.

Friday, October 9, 2026

The reporting party advised that she was dog-sitting in the 3400 block of H Avenue and thought she heard a sound upstairs like someone walking around and moving large objects. She requested officers check the house to ensure no one else was inside. Officers checked the house and determined it was clear.

The reporting party advised that she had received a scam phone call telling her she had a warrant for her arrest for missing jury duty. She hung up the phone and did not provide any information.

Saturday, Octobr 10, 2026

The reporting party advised that her neighbor was filming and taking photos of her and her son from a public common area in the 800 block of 28th Street. The officer advised that filming people in public is not a crime and that officers could only document what the reporting party said. The woman advised that she has an order being set in place and wanted to document the incident for future order parameters.

Sunday, October 11, 2026

An officer was dispatched to a removal complaint at an Anacortes store. The manager requested officers trespass a suspect who had been caught stealing in the past. Officers responded and completed and issued the trespass notice, which the man subsequently signed.

Monday, October 12, 2026

Dispatch advised of a motor vehicle theft that had occurred about two minutes prior at a store in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party advised that her car was left with the engine running and keys in the ignition when she went inside the store and that when she returned to the parking lot, the car was missing. Officers contacted the woman and reviewed the store’s video surveillance system, observing the vehicle leave the parking lot and traveling east on 30th Street, but no suspect was visible in the footage. Officers placed an attempt-to-locate on the vehicle, and it was broadcasted to surrounding law enforcement agencies. During their investigation, officers ascertained that the woman’s cell phone remained in the car when it was driven away by the unknown suspect. Officers, with the assistance of the reporting party’s daughter, tracked the phone’s location and relayed that information to nearby law enforcement agencies. Officers later learned that the Washington State Patrol and Skagit County Sheriff’s Office had successfully recovered the stolen vehicle and that a 28-year-old Sedro-Woolley man had been taken into custody.

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

The reporting party expressed concern for a friend who she had not heard from since late spring. The responding officer advised that the man had been booked into jail in June and subsequently admitted to Skagit Valley Hospital. The officer checked for additional law enforcement contacts.