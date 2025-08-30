Police Blotter, August 22 - 28, 2025

Anacortes Police Aug. 30 2025 7 minutes read

Anacortes Police this week investigated the theft of an electric scooter, an altercation at a street protest, and checked out a report of a vagrant camp.



Friday, August 22, 2025

The reporting party advised that an air line between his truck and trailer had broken and was not repairable, disabling the semi truck blocking westbound traffic on 12th Street while delivering to a store in the area. His company roadside assistance was not answering. He discovered he could disconnect the truck, head to the nearest truck stop (in Arlington) for repair, and then return to Anacortes to reconnect the trailer. A temporary roadblock was established until the trailer could be moved.

An officer was dispatched to an animal complaint in the 4200 block of Tyler Way. The reporting party stated that there was an ongoing issue with barking dogs at a residence in the area for the past two years. She reported that, at 6:45 a.m. and 10 p.m. each day, the dog at a residence barks every day and spends the day barking back and forth with other neighborhood dogs. The officer confirmed the identity of the dog’s owner via dog license and reached out to her. She said she owns three dogs and that they bark when they are waiting to be fed, and they bark at people who walk by the house. The officer explained the barking ordinance and offered some advice to curb the barking including bark collars for the dogs. The officer also asked that she be more aware of the barking so she can address the behavior. The officer then reached out to the reporting party to advise of the conversation and asked that she call the police if the problem continues and if the dogs are actively barking at the time.

Saturday, August 23, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a theft in the area of Commercial Avenue and 12th Street. A man had entered the shop and, when he exited, noticed his electric scooter had been stolen. An officer arrived and spoke to the man before checking security footage provided by the business. The officer viewed a man remove the scooter, place it in a vehicle and drive away. The officer ran the car’s license plate and learned of its owner’s registered address. The officer drove to the address and contacted the registered owner, who said her boyfriend was driving the car and had just picked up his friend. She said she did not want to disclose her boyfriend’s name but did disclose his friend’s name. The officer viewed a picture of the friend and noted that it matched the man he had seen in the store security footage. The officer asked the woman if she would exit the house to speak, and she asked, “Is it because of the scooter?” She pointed behind her and the officer could see the scooter next to the garage. The woman went back inside and started to yell something about the scooter and then said the two men were coming out. Some time went by, and when the woman stepped back inside the house, she noted that her boyfriend and the other man were no longer inside. Another officer checked the neighborhood for the men and told dispatch that probable cause existed for third-degree theft. The woman called her boyfriend’s friend, but he advised that he was already heading out of town and that he wouldn’t be coming back. The officer returned the scooter to its owner and charged the man for third-degree theft via summons.

Sunday, August 24, 2025

Dispatch advised of a motor vehicle hit-and-run at 32nd Street and Commercial Avenue. A man reported that a truck had struck a pedestrian crossing the street. An additional reporting party reportedly saw the vehicle reverse and reportedly hit protestors. A responding officer contacted the man who had reportedly been hit, who was being evaluated by Anacortes Fire Department personnel. Additional officers checked the area for the involved truck. Over the course of the investigation, the responding officers learned that, while participating in the protest, the man who was reportedly hit and another man were crossing the street while the pedestrian signal was active. The man said that the driver began yelling vulgar remarks at him, telling him to hurry up. The man said he responded to the driver and said he had the legal right-of-way to be in the roadway as a pedestrian. The driver then reportedly maneuvered past another stopped vehicle and proceeded through the intersection. The pedestrian said he feared for his safety and believed the truck was going to strike him, so he struck the side of the truck with his protest sign. The truck then reportedly stopped, reversed and then continued northbound on Commercial Avenue. No on-scene witnesses reported the truck attempting to strike any pedestrian. The pedestrian stated that when he struck the truck with his sign, a protruding screw had caused a laceration to his left hand that likely required stitches. Witnesses provided photos of the truck, and while a plate number was provided, the truck had been sold more than two years prior and the title had not been transferred. A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputy later contacted the address to which the truck was registered but found a vacant warehouse. It is unknown if the driver was aware if his vehicle had been struck by the pedestrian’s sign or if the driver knew the man had been injured. The responding officer requested additional patrols in the area during the regularly scheduled demonstrations. Officers are still working to identify the driver of the truck.

Monday, August 25, 2025

There was a report of juveniles selling sodas on the island of the roundabout at the intersection of Anacopper Mine Road and Airport Road. An officer responded and observed the juveniles set up across from the roundabout on the sidewalk. The officer advised them not to stand on the island of the roundabout due to the traffic and it being unsafe, which they acknowledged they understood.

Tuesday, August 26, 2025

An employee at a restaurant in downtown Anacortes advised of a vagrant camp being set up at the property behind the restaurant. The responding officer located the site, but nobody was present. The officer contacted the manager of the adjacent business and advised her to contact law enforcement if she wishes to pursue the matter further if a transient returns to the spot.

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

An officer was contacted by a man who reported a vehicle prowl that occurred sometime overnight in the 1200 block of 29th Street. The man mentioned that, when he went to leave for work in the morning, he observed his cologne bottle sitting on the back bumper of his spare truck. He said the bottle is usually inside the glovebox and did not know how it got there. He then noticed that the glovebox was open and had apparently been rummaged through. He also said the vehicle is usually unlocked. The man later advised that he checked the truck and found nothing missing.

Thursday, August 28, 2025

Dispatch was contacted by a woman regarding a disorderly conduct report in the area of S Avenue and 35th Street. The reporting party indicated that a woman was screaming and yelling at a neighbor. She believed the woman was likely under the influence of drugs and alcohol. She was last seen walking toward the neighbor’s house. Officers arrived and located the woman in the 600 block of 35th Street. She was dancing with headphones on and appeared intoxicated from her movements, balance and an open contained of Mike’s Hard Lemonade. She moved erratically and continued to expose herself. When she noticed officers, she became startled and spilled the can of alcohol over the car and onto herself. She removed her headphones and explained that she was at her neighbor’s residence to have sex with them. She was difficult to speak with due to her intoxication, and was very affectionate with officers, as they repeatedly had to ask her to step back during the interaction. She admitted to using alcohol and gummies, and officers ultimately placed her into protective custody, as officers believed she posed an imminent risk to herself and likely motorists. Officers transported her to Island Health and completed the corresponding paperwork.