Police Blotter, June 13 - 19, 2025

Anacortes Police Jun. 24 2025 3 minutes read

Anacortes Police responded to reports of a woman camped on private property, and a store theft complaint and a collision at Reservation Rd and Highway 20.

Friday, June 13, 2025

A school staff member told an officer that he observed a 13-year-old student driving a car in the Anacortes Middle School parking lot. The officer called the student’s mother to ask if this was true, which she confirmed. The officer informed her that this was unacceptable.

Saturday, June 14, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a reported theft complaint in the 900 block of 11th Street. The reporting party advised that a subject had attempted to steal items about 40 minutes prior and that the items had been recovered. Officers responded to the store and viewed surveillance footage of the male who had been seen attempting to exit the store with a cart full of items. As the subject departed the store, the shopping cart’s anti-theft system engaged and stopped the cart. The subject then left the store. Other officers helped identify the man, and the responsible officer cited the man for theft.

Sunday, June 15, 2025

APD units were dispatched to the 1100 block of 34th Street regarding a possible fight occurring. The reporting party advised that he could see four subjects shouting at each other across the street. Officers contacted the people, determining that the altercation had been a misunderstanding and that nothing had gotten physical. All parties were counseled about their behavior and advised that if APD officers were called back they could face charges of disorderly conduct.

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Dispatch advised that a man was requesting the removal of a woman on a property in the 900 block of Commercial Avenue, where she had been camped for 48 hours. Officers arrived and located the reporting party. Another employee advised that the woman had been asked to leave the previous day, and that she had done so for five minutes before returning. The employees elected to have the woman banned from the property, and officers did so. She refused to sign the trespass notice, and officers provided her with her copy as she gathered her belongings and left the property.

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Officers were on routine patrol on another call and located a male subject sleeping in a park with tin foil, burnt residue and drug paraphernalia lying next to him. The man did not initially respond and had to be shaken awake. Officers completed a trespass notice for the park and explained it to the man. He signed it and was provided with his copy.

Thursday, June 19, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a hit-and-run complaint that occurred five minutes prior around the intersection of Highway 20 and Reservation Road. The collision did not involve any injuries. The responding officer called the reporting party, who said she had stopped and been rear-ended at the stoplight by another vehicle. She said the driver may not have believed the incident to be an actual collision but rather a near miss. The responding officer documented the damage.