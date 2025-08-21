Habitat for Humanity here still looking for new homeowners

Aug. 21 2025

Habitat for Humanity, who recently welcomed new homeowners at their 29th Street project, is still looking for applicants for four new cottage units there.

Stephanie Snyder, Community Develiopment & Housing Coordinator, sent the word out this week that four units are still available. She said, "These are 2 bed 1.5 bath units with 1,042 sq ft., brand new construction. This may be an option for you to live closer to work, affordably."

The homes are at Parkside Cottages on 29th Street, just opposite Storvik Park.

Habitat's Homebuyer Program has been around for years, but this is the first time they developed homes in Anacortes.

Habitat is taking applications until Friday, August 29. Applicants must make from 70% to 80% if the area median income of $53,000 to $61,000 for a one-person household. Homebuyers must also put sweeat equity into their homes. At least 150 hours, according to Habitat's web site.

There are qualifictions new homebuyers must meet, including having a two-year history of documented income providing adequate ability to repay loan payments.

Find more information HERE.