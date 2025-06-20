School Board Names Carl Bruner to lead Anacortes Schools

Art Shotwell Jun. 20 2025 Jun. 20 2025 2 minutes read

The School Board this afternoon named Carl Bruner as the new Interim Superintendent of Anacortes Schools, replacing Justin Irish who will be leaving at the end of June.

Bruner was Superintendent of the Mount Vernon School District from 2004 to 2020 and was recently appointed to the Skagit Valley College Board of Trustees by Governor Inslee.

Following the resignation of Dr Irish, the School Board decided to look for a interim Superintendent who could serve just one year while the district conducted a wider search for a permanent Superintendent. Irish, who has been Anacortes Schools Superintendent for the past five years, has taken a job with the Northshore School District in King County.

The selection was made during a very short School Board meeting (less then five minutes) held online Friday afternoon.

School Board President Jennie Beltramini said, "We hope he will keep the ship afloat," for the coming year.

Bruner’s career in education spans 38 years. His recent employment includes part-time employment by the Association of Educational Service Districts as a high school accreditation coach, and as an instructor for Western Washington University's Woodring College of Education. Prior to this, besides serving as superintendent of the Mount Vernon School District for 16 years, he also has been assistant superintendent of the Sedro-Woolley School District.

Outside of work, Bruner is actively engaged in various civic organizations. He currently serves as a member of the Skagit Rotary Club and holds the position of board chair at the Brigid Collins Family Support Center. He also serves on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Skagit County.

Bruner's past professional involvement includes serving on the boards of several organizations, including the Washington Association of School Administrators, the Washington Schools Risk Management Pool (Executive Board), the Washington Association for Supervision & Curriculum Development, and the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

Bruner holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy and a master of education in education psychology, both from the University of Washington, and he earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Texas.