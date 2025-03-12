City Comp Plan Open House

Art Shotwell Mar. 12 2025 Mar. 12 2025 2 minutes read

The open house will include an analysis of local climate impacts and vulnerability, set key priorities for the City's new Climate Element, including potential goals for the greenhouse gas emissions reduction and resiliency sub-elements, as well as provide feedback on the Climate element and other Comp. Plan elements, including Parks, Recreation & Open Space and Environment & Conservation.

The open house is set for Thursday, March 20 from 6:00 p.m. - 8: 00 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers. This Open House will be followed by more detailed presentations to the Planning Commission in March and April and additional opportunities for public comment.

There will be a brief presentation beginning at 6:15 p.m. Anacortes staff and consultant team experts will be present to answer questions and converse about the climate element and overall Comprehensive Plan update. This is the final scheduled open house event for the 2025 Comprehensive Plan Update.

The climate element is part of Anacortes' Comprehensive Plan update that tackles our climate future head on, planning for a more sustainable and resilient Anacortes. New Washington State legislation passed in 2023 (HB 1181) adds a climate goal to the Growth Management Act (GMA). This legislation now requires comprehensive plans to include a climate element. Anacortes must incorporate a climate element into the periodic update of its comprehensive plan, which is due by December 31st, 2025.

The climate element is entirely new and has not been part of previous Anacortes or Washington State jurisdiction Comprehensive Plan updates.

As mandated by the legislature, the climate element will consist of two sub-elements:

GHG Emissions Reduction Sub-Element: This sub-element requires the city to measure current GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions and select actions to reduce local emissions. These actions will aim to prioritize reductions that benefit overburdened communities. Resilience Sub-Element: This sub-element must include goals and policies to improve climate preparedness, response, and recovery efforts that avoid creating or worsening impacts to vulnerable populations and overburdened communities.