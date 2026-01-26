Police Blotter, January 16 - 22, 2026

Anacortes Police this week handled a cyber fraud complaint, cited a driver for DUI, and took a call from a resident complaining a neighbor’s dog was pooping in her yard.

Friday, January 16, 2026

An officer was driving west on Highway 20 Spur and observed a vehicle with expired tabs. The officer conducted a traffic stop and learned via dispatch that the driver’s license was suspended/revoked in the second degree. The officer placed the driver under arrest and cited him for second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Saturday, January 17, 2026

An Anacortes woman called dispatch to report a fraud. She explained that in late December she corresponded with an unknown individual about tattoos and that the other party said they would need a $60 Apple gift card delivered via email to book an appointment and to find out the shop’s location. After sending the gift card information, the individual emailed back saying the card did not work and that she needed to send more. She wrote back and asked for her money back and had not heard back from the individual. The officer told the woman not to send money to people she had not verified as legitimate.

An officer conducted a traffic stop at O Avenue and 11th Street after observing a car roll through a red light. The officer approached the driver’s side of the car and contacted the driver and asked for her ID, registration and proof of insurance. She said she was sorry and said she was in the middle of moving and had dropped her hummus. Ultimately, the officer arrested the driver for DUI and submitted a sample of her blood for testing. She was cited and released.

Monday, January 19, 2026

An Anacortes woman called to let law enforcement know that her neighbor’s dog was pooping in the yard. She did not request officer contact.

Tuesday, January 20, 2026

An Anacortes man called to report receiving a phone call from the Washington Department of Health stating that they were investigating his dentistry license. He ultimately learned from the Department of Health that the department’s number had been compromised and that the call was a scam.

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

The reporting party advised that a man was attempting to steal wine from an Anacortes store and was refusing to leave until she let him steal. The suspect left as the reporting party was on the line with dispatch. The reporting party did not want to pursue charges or trespass. Another officer later contacted the man suspected of attempting to steal and identified him. He denied stealing anything.

Thursday, January 22, 2026

An officer was dispatched to a vagrancy complaint at Volunteer Park. The reporting party requested the removal of a transient subject sleeping near the baseball fields. Officers contacted the man, who cleaned up his belongings and offered him the opportunity to speak to a community resources representative. The man declined and was provided with an APD trespass notice.