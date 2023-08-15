Anacortes School District is offering advertising opportunities and sponsorships

Aug. 15 2023

The Anacortes School District recently launched a sponsorship and advertising program, following policy adoption by the school board to allow advertising on some district properties.

The district will allow commercial advertising at Seahawk Stadium/ Rice Field, the main AHS Gym, tennis courts, and Brodniak Hall. Sponsorship packages are available for sale through the high school’s Athletics & Activities Department. All advertising must be approved by the Athletics & Activities Department, following approved board policy and procedure.

For the past two years, the district has been engaged in a robust, transparent process to meet a $3.2 million budget shortfall. The sponsorship program was a recommendation of the district’s Budget Advisory Council, and other community members.

Sponsorship is 100 percent tax deductible, and offers high visibility to sponsors.

Main Gym / Rice Field

With over 150,000 visitors each year, the Gym & Rice Field are primary locations to advertise your business and show your support for AHS students. Volleyball, Basketball, Wrestling, Cheer, Band, Lacrosse, Cross-Country, Track & Field, Football, Community Groups, Youth teams, Parks & Rec & summer sports fill the stands year round. Prices starting at $999 for prime spots!

Tennis Courts

Your absolute best exposure with over 700,000 cars that drive down 22nd Street yearly, you won't be missed. 22nd St. is the visual bridge between AHS, AMS and Island View, that will elevate your brand. There is no better place to show your community how much you love our Seahawks. Prices starting at $999 for high traffic spots!

Event Sponsorships

Individual event sponsorships are a way to support AND get all eyes on you.

Pre Game Announcements

Brodniak Event Opportunities

Table Set Up at Events

Swag & Promotional Giveaways

All sports & activities are available for individual event sponsorships starting at $500.