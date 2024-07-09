Police Blotter, June 28 - July 4, 2024

Anacortes Police Jul. 9 2024 5 minutes read

Anacortes Police arrested and jailed a man in connection a report of a driver waving a handgun on Highway 20.

Friday, June 28, 2024

An officer was driving east on Highway 20 Spur approaching the Sharpe’s Corner roundabout and noticed an SUV following directly behind a car, with a subject in the rear passenger seat of the SUV gesturing manically toward the car. Soon after, officers were dispatched to a priority weapon offense call on Highway 20 Spur at Sharpe’s Corner. The reporting party reported that the man driving the car had pointed a gun at them. Officers contacted the driver via a high-risk traffic stop and placed him in hand restraints. The man voluntarily consented to a search of his vehicle, and officers located a 9mm handgun with its magazine removed but with a round in the chamber, along with two small plastic bags containing a crystalline substance resembling methamphetamine. The man admitted to having used meth for six months and said he had previously used two to three hours before being contacted by officers. The man denied having pointed a gun at the other car, saying he had just been angry at the driver. Officers completed a blood draw and submitted documents charging the man with two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana and DUI. He was transported to the Skagit County jail.

Officers were dispatched to a trespassing complaint at Rotary Park. The reporting party advised that there was a camper in the woods and requested the subject be removed. Officers responded, learning that the man had been aggressive with the reporting party. The reporting party escorted officers to the man’s location, but he was not there. Officers completed a trespass notice for the man.

Officers were dispatched to a vagrancy complaint in the 1700 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party reported a transient male living in a vehicle and dispersing items around. He requested the male be removed and trespassed. Officers observed the male subject loading items into his vehicle. They contacted him, and he said he had laid out his belongings to organize them and would be departing the area. Officers completed a trespass notice, and the man left.

Saturday, June 29, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a theft in the 1000 block of 29th Street. An Anacortes man reported that another man asked if he could take his daughter’s bike. When the reporting party declined, the suspect allegedly took someone else’s bike from across the street; the suspect was carrying a hatchet at the time. Officers spoke with the reporting party, who confirmed that the man had said he would “Just take this one” when the reporting party said he could not take his daughter’s bike. The investigation continues, as officers attempt to determine the identity of the bike’s owner.

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Dispatch advised of a vehicle prowl in the 1800 block of Erie Mountain Drive. Officers spoke with a woman who said she returned to her car from a hike to find her car window broken out and a bag from inside the car missing, totaling to about $200 in value. Officers documented the damage and provided the woman with a case number and contact information.

Following the above call, an officer proceeded to patrol parking lots associated to the Anacortes City Forest Lands and contacted a woman who advised someone had broken into her vehicle as well. She advised she had parked and went for a hike, later finding someone had broken her vehicle’s windows and taken an emergency kit for her vehicle. The responding officer documented the theft and provided the reporting party with the associated case number.

Monday, July 1, 2024

A local business owner reported a vehicle prowl that occurred overnight in the 3300 block of T Avenue. The man showed the officer surveillance footage in which a man biked to the vehicle, parked the bike and entered the vehicle. The subject was in the vehicle for a long time and took $600 worth of parts and did $300 in damage to it. Another officer recognized the man from an arrest the previous evening, and that officer had not located any automotive parts in the man’s belongings. The responding officer charged the man with third-degree theft/second-degree vehicle prowl.

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Dispatch advised of a prowler complaint in the 1700 block of 12th Street. The reporting party reported that a man was trying to find a way into a vacant home in the area. Officers responded and contacted a man walking on the north side of the vacant property. The man said he was looking for an address because of an arrangement he had with the property owner. The man misidentified himself, and officers discovered that he had gained access to a vehicle without permission and for taking registration and insurance documents, as well as license plates. Officers ended up charging him with making false or misleading statements to a public servant, second-degree vehicle prowl and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Thursday, July 4, 2024

Dispatch advised of a welfare check on 34th Street in which a woman reported that an unsupervised toddler was running down the road. Officers picked up the toddler and located his parents when they came to retrieve their child in the area. They said they were visiting family and that when all the kids playing outside came inside, they assumed their child was with them, but he was not. The child had crossed R Avenue and ran about four blocks before officers caught up to him. The case was forwarded to Child Protective Services.