Police Blotter, June 21 - 27, 2024

Anacortes Police Jul. 2 2024 4 minutes read

Police contacted a man who was using a BB gun to kill robins which he said were eating cherries from his cherry tree.

Dispatch advised of a weapon offense in the 2300 block of 30th Street on Thursday, June 27. The reporting party reported that a pellet had been shot through the back window of his home. He said it came from an alley behind his home and that he believed someone was shooting birds but did not see who it was. Officers found dead birds lying on the ground in the alley. Officers contacted a man who said he did own a BB gun. He said he was trying to eradicate robins from eating the cherries from his cherry tree. The man agreed to pay for the damage. A representative from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife later noted it was illegal to shoot robins, as they are protected under the migratory bird act. An officer requested the WDFW officer speak with the man in this case.

Here some of the other cases Anacortes Police worked on this week.

Friday, June 21, 2024

There was a report of juveniles harassing staff at an Anacortes convenience store. The responding officer was advised that the juveniles were leaving in a silver sedan and that the store did not want them trespassed. The responding officer contacted the occupants of the vehicle, who denied the harassment and left the parking lot. The employee said the behavior had actually occurred the previous night and the juveniles in the vehicle were not the people causing the issues the previous night. The reporting party said the juveniles had asked if they could get nicotine products the previous night.

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Dispatch advised of a vagrancy complaint in the 1100 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party, a manager at a business, reported that a female transient was setting up camp behind the business, saying she had a bicycle loaded with clothes. Officers responded and completed a trespass notice, contacting the woman as she returned to her belongings. She signed the trespass notice, and the responding officer provided the business with a copy of the notice.

An officer was flagged down by a subject in the 400 block of M Avenue. She advised that a property she owned had sustained damage due to graffiti. She showed the officer the word “creep” written in graffiti, along with a signature. The officer documented the graffiti and provided a case number to the reporting party.

Monday, June 24, 2024

The reporting party wanted to report that her mother was missing. She was contacted by a friend, who said the mother was at the friend’s house and that there were no concerns.

There was a report of a lost 10-year-old boy on Sugarloaf Trail on Mount Erie. Prior to APD response, dispatch advised that the reporting party had located their child.

There was a report of a loose pug in the 1600 block of Commercial Avenue. The two-year-old pug was returned to its owner.

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Dispatch advised that a woman was sitting in the lobby of a local motel. Officers responded and contacted her. She said she was looking for a place to stay and had asked if she could work at the motel in the morning. Officers completed a trespass notice at the motel’s request and asked the woman if she would be interested in getting to the First Steps shelter in Burlington, as the Anacortes Family Center was closed at the time. She obliged, and an officer transported her to First Steps after completing the trespass notice.

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

The reporting party contacted dispatch regarding a fraudulent charge on her debit card. She spoke to an officer, reporting that there was an unauthorized purchase on her Amazon account. The responding officer advised that it can be risky to use a debit card rather than a credit card in online purchases. She had canceled the debit card. The officer provided a case number and documented the fraud.