Police Blotter, June 14 - 20, 2024

Anacortes Police Jun. 24 2024 3 minutes read

The reporting party advised that there was a male using a fishing rod to cast a wrench into the roadway on Sunday, June 16. Officers contacted the man, who said he was testing out his new road. He agreed to stop casting the rod and wrench into the road.

Anacortes Police also investigated these other cases...

Friday, June 14, 2024

Dispatch received a welfare check request for a woman pushing a wheelchair while not wearing any shoes in the 2200 block of Commercial Avenue. The responding officer contacted the woman, who was identified and said she was fine and didn’t need any law enforcement assistance. She said she usually walks without shoes and lives nearby.

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Officers responded to a call for a domestic in the 1500 block of 39th Street. The reporting party said a woman had just been at the property causing a scene and screaming. The reporting party stated the woman was verbal and threatening but not physical. She said no threats were made that would constitute harassment. Units were unable to locate the woman, and they advised the reporting party that she can file a protection order with Skagit County District Court.

Sunday, June 16, 2024

There was a report of a boat fire in the Cap Sante Marina that apparently originated from the vessel being plugged into an electric power source. The fire had been extinguished prior to APD arrival, and AFD arrived a short time later to take over the scene.

Monday, June 17, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a motor vehicle collision in the 1200 block of Q Avenue. The reporting party said his vehicle had been struck by an unknown individual while he was away from it. He said the vehicle was a rental and that he had discovered about $250 worth of scrapes and scuffs to the rear driver-side bumper. The responding officer documented the damage and provided the reporting party with a case number and business card.

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a call regarding graffiti on the sidewalk near the public bathrooms at the intersection of 2ndStreet and O Avenue. The officer documented the graffiti, which contained obscenities that seemed to be directed at somebody, but it was unknown whom. The estimated cost to clean up the graffiti was about $200.

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Dispatch advised of a malicious mischief complaint in the 1100 block of 27th Court. The reporting party reported that three teenage males threw a drink at his door. He advised that his doorbell camera caught the teens in the act. He provided dispatch with a description and reported that they had traveled on foot south toward Storvik Park. Officers responded and were not able to locate the teens. Officers re-contacted the reporting party, who provided a still image of the teens from his doorbell camera. He said this had happened before when someone threw raw cookie dough at his door, and that he had seen these same teens walking around his apartment complex before. The door had not been damaged, and the man said he just wanted to incident documented in case things escalate.

Thursday, June 20, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a collision at the intersection of I Avenue and 6th Street. The reporting party reported a possible DUI in which a man and woman in an SUV smelled like they had been drinking. The man said he had backed into a car. The driver ended up providing two evidentiary breath samples of .22. Officers cited the man with DUI and unsafe or improper backing.