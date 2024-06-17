Police Blotter, June 7 - 13, 2024

Anacortes Police Jun. 17 2024 5 minutes read

Friday, June 7, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident near the Ace of Hearts dog park. The car was in the ditch and flipped on its side, but there was no damage, and the driver was not injured. The officer helped the man connect with insurance and a local tow company.

Officers responded to a vehicle prowl complaint in which a woman reported that her vehicle had been rummaged through in the 1700 block of 12th Street. She said her vehicle was parked in the alley near her home and that the door may have been unlocked. About $280 worth of items had been taken. The woman noted that there had been a number of recent thefts in the area. Officers documented the theft.

Dispatch advised of a vehicle prowl in the 1200 block of 11th Street. The reporting party said his vehicle had been rummaged through but nothing of value had been taken. He requested the prowl be documented in case of other thefts in the area.

Saturday, June 8, 2024

Officers were dispatched to a reported high-risk motor vehicle accident occurring at State Route 20 and Reservation Road. Several reporting parties advised that there were multiple vehicle collisions at this intersection. It was noted that several subjects had been ejected from a Jeep, one of whom had sustained severe facial trauma and was not conscious. Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows a Jeep Wrangler failing to slow down or stop while heading east toward Reservation Road on Highway 20. The Jeep attempts to drive between two vehicles but hits one of them and flips into the intersection, ejecting the driver and passenger. The driver was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center while the passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Sunday, June 9, 2024

Dispatch advised of a malicious mischief complaint in the 5200 block of Heart Lake Road. The reporting party reported that someone blew up the outhouse in the parking lot. The reporting party reported that he was making his rounds at Heart Lake as a seasonal parks worker and noticed that the outside of the outhouse was destroyed, and there was trash and feces everywhere. Officers responded to the location and observed extensive damage to the front door of the bathroom. The device that was detonated inside the outhouse ripped up the floor, separated the walls, ripped out the toilet, blew out a window and damaged the entire structure of the outhouse. Officers documented the damage, and a parks representative indicated that they would pursue charges if a suspect could be located.

Monday, June 10, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a report of two loose dogs in the courtyard at Mount Erie Elementary School in the 1300 block of 41st Street. The dogs were reported to have a history of coming onto the property, and although they are friendly, they have knocked over students in the past. Officers responded and spoke with the reporting party, who relayed that the dogs were no longer on the property. Officers went to the dogs’ owner’s home and contacted him. The man confirmed that his dogs ran off the property and said he understands they cannot be running at large, especially on school grounds. The man said he is working on fencing his entire property, and the responding officer suggested exploring other options until that can be completed, including building a kennel or fencing in a smaller area, as the dogs will continue to go over to the school if the opportunity presents itself. The man was also advised to obtain dog licenses for both dogs.

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

An officer spotted an Anacortes man walking in the 1400 block of Commercial Avenue. The officer recalled a trespass request related to a park in the 300 block of O Avenue. The officer contacted the man and issued a trespass notice.

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

An officer conducted a traffic stop on Q Avenue. The officer observed a van driven by a man with a suspended license. The officer conducted a traffic stop. The man stuck his head out and said, “I don’t have a license.” He stated he was just trying to move the vehicle, and that he had no documentation for the van. The officer placed the man in custody and cited him for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to renew expired registration greater than two months.

Thursday, June 13, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a theft in the 400 block of 33rd Court. The reporting party called about a person who she believed stole a dinghy the previous night. She had located the dinghy and said the victim was on site. The officer arrived and spoke to the reporting party and the man who was missing the dinghy, who said it had been missing from the work site since the previous day and spoke about a subject who they believed had taken the dinghy and wanted him trespassed. The man said the dinghy was in a dumpster and he believed he could take it. The officer informed him that this was not the case.