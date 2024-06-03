Police Blotter, May 24 - 31, 2024

Anacortes Police Jun. 3 2024

Friday, May 24, 2024

A Mount Vernon woman called to report a physical domestic violence incident in the 300 block of 34th Street. She claimed a man was acting aggressively and had pushed her to the ground. She said he had not hit her. She said she ripped the man’s shirt trying to keep him back, and the officer documented redness on her face. She said she had no injuries to her hands. Officers spoke to the man, who said she had grabbed his shirt and ripped it unprovoked, and witnesses corroborated that account. One witness said the man was trying to lock things up because she had been “tearing things up.” He said she had come in a little while ago, grabbed his shirt and threw him to the ground. She allegedly kept coming back to confront them, escalating the situation by putting her hands on them. The witness said she had hit him twice on the left side of his face. The man was agitated with officers and kept yelling to get the woman out of there. Officers ultimately transported her to Skagit County jail, citing her for fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and confirming a warrant.

Sunday, May 26, 2024

The reporting party reported that someone was sleeping in the doorway of a church and had left items behind. The responding officer completed a trespass warning per the church’s request and later arrested the woman on warrants, serving her the trespass notice. She was allowed to retrieve her belongings from the church.

Monday, May 27, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a complaint of a vehicle prowl in the 1700 block of Ohio Avenue. An Anacortes man reported that he found his vehicle with doors open and items missing that morning. His vehicle had been parked in his driveway. He said multiple items were missing, with a total value of about $550. The reporting party said he did not remember if he had locked his doors the previous evening, but his other two vehicles were locked and had not been rummaged through. The responding officer documented the prowl.

Tuesday, May 28, 2024

An Anacortes man reported that his vehicle had been stolen overnight after she had left her purse and keys in the vehicle. The responding officer contacted the reporting party and the registered owner, informing them that Skagit 911 Dispatch had just received a call about their vehicle being abandoned in Mount Vernon in front of a residence with the keys left on the hood. The owners recovered their vehicle and reported several items stolen. The responding officer documented the theft.

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a theft complaint in the 4400 block of Anaco Beach Place. The reporting party reported that the license plate had been stolen off his trailer. The responding officer contacted the man in the APD lobby, and he filled out and signed a Motor Vehicle Theft Report.

Thursday, May 30, 2024

Dispatch advised of a malicious mischief complaint in the 1200 block of 4th Street. The reporting party advised that there was graffiti in the alley there that had occurred a couple of days prior. The responding officer arrived and documented the illegible graffiti, learning it would cost about $200 to remove the spray paint and stain the fence.