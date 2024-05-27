Police Blotter, May 17 - 23, 2024

Anacortes Police May. 27 2024

Friday, May 17, 2024

An Anacortes woman called to report a fraud in which she had received a call from someone claiming to be the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. The caller claimed she had warrants out for her arrest and that she needed to contact them to take care of the warrants. The caller requested $7,000 in gift cards to several stores to quash the warrants. She withdrew $7,000 from her bank account, bought the cards, and read the caller the card numbers. The officer provided a case number and called the number that had called the victim, and the number played a message claiming to be SCSO. The officer informed SCSO of the scam.

A store manager called 911 to report a motorhome and vehicle with broken branches on them parked close to the entrance of the old drive-in on Thompson Road. The reporting party requested that the people there be trespassed if officers contacted them. Officers responded and contacted two people associated with the motor home and banned them.

Saturday, May 18, 2024

There was a report of a vehicle being driven poorly. The responding officer contacted the vehicle and observed no signs of impairment. The officer spoke with the driver about her driving.

Sunday, May 19, 2024

A local store manager reported a fight in progress in the 900 block of 11th Street. Upon arrival, officers observed people quickly entering two vehicles parked side by side. The responding officer contacted members of both parties, and it was determined that they had been fighting. Two of the young men said they were engaged in mutual combat for fun and did not want to pursue any criminal charges. The officer explained that they should not be fighting on private property. The reporting party said he just wanted everyone to leave for the night and that he would request trespass if a similar incident occurred in the future.

Monday, May 20, 2024

Officers responded to a removal complaint near 10th Street and Q Avenue. The reporting party reported that a subject on a bus was harassing the bus driver. Officers contacted the man, who was standing in the threshold of the bus appearing animated and yelling. The driver indicated the man had a history of non-payment and had been banned from the bus service. Officers completed a trespass notice.

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Dispatch advised of an animal problem in the 5200 block of Heart Lake Road. The reporting party reported that a German shepherd dog was running loose off-leash and was aggressive. The man told the responding officer that the dog had attacked his dog and another dog, though the bites did not break the skin. He provided a license plate for the potential owner of the dog, and the officer attempted contact with the potential owner.

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Dispatch advised of a fraud complaint in the 3000 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party said that an unknown party had attempted to deposit a check from the business at the address into a personal checking account. The business’s system had caught the discrepancy on the check and reported it to the bank. The company lost no money, as the person who tried cashing the check had not been successful.