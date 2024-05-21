Police Blotter, May 10 - 16, 2024

Anacortes Police May. 21 2024

A variety of calls this week included disorderly conduct and trespassing charges that led to an arrest and booking into Skagit jail.

Friday, May 10, 2024

Dispatch advised of a disorderly complaint in the 1300 block of O Avenue. A business owner reported that a man was destroying landscaping and moving rocks in the flower beds there. The owner was requesting the man be banned. Officers responded and contacted the owner, who pointed out the man laying in the grass nearby. Officers contacted the man, who gathered his belongings and refused to identify himself. Officers recognized him from prior contacts and verbally trespassed the man. Officers also completed a trespass notice but were not able to identify him at the time. He refused a bus pass and continued to walk on Commercial Avenue.

A bus driver reported an incident of road rage she witnessed on Highway 20 at R Avenue. She said she saw a car attempt to run a pickup truck off the road. The incident had not been reported by the reporting parties, and there was no further information available.

Saturday, May 11, 2024

The subject in call 2736 was contacted regarding a removal complaint in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party reported that he was messing with caterpillars on the ground and squishing them, as well as getting feisty with the reporting party. Officers spoke to the man and learned that he did not want to speak with officers. Officers completed a trespass notice.

Officers arrested the same subject from two above reports here for trespassing in the 1300 block of Commercial Avenue and booked him into Skagit County jail for first-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

Sunday, May 12, 2024

Officers responded to a possible domestic violence complaint in the 500 block of 6th Street. The reporting party reported that his father tried to choke and punch him. The son told officers that the family was in the living room playing Mario Kart and the father didn’t like how his son was playing the game. The situation escalated to name-calling and shouting, and the father eventually shoved his son and grabbed his neck with one hand while threatening to hit him with the other hand. The son then left the apartment and called 911. He said he and his father tend to get into arguments a lot, and said he didn’t feel any pain or lose consciousness during the altercation. After talking to everyone involved, it was determined that there was not probable cause for an arrest, as accounts of the manner of physical contact in the situation differed. Officers provided domestic violence resource cards and counseled the father and son to separate for the evening.

Monday, May 13, 2024

There was a report of a landscaping company blowing dirt into the road. An officer contacted an employee at the business on Ferry Terminal Road, who was using a leaf blower to clear a parking lot. The subject stated he was blowing debris across the road into the wooded area between bouts of ferry traffic.

An unknown subject called a local business claiming to be an employee of the City of Anacortes, asking to pick up an order of tools. The subject was challenged by employees when he claimed to be from three different city departments. The business checked with the city departments and found that no order of tools had occurred.

Dispatch advised of a theft complaint in the 2000 block of M Avenue. The reporting party stated that a large concrete garden mushroom and gnome had been stolen. Officers documented the theft.

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

The reporting party reported that his vehicle had been left in the gravel parking lot at 22nd Street and R Avenue due to his wife breaking her wrist at the skate park earlier in the day.

Thursday, May 16, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a traffic hazard on Highway 20. The officer removed a large tree branch one mile east of R Avenue.

An Anacortes woman called to report that she received a call stating that she failed to show up for federal jury duty and needed to pay $1,800 for her own bail. The responding officer advised that this was a scam.