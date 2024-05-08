Police Blotter, April 26 - May 2, 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of 30th St. and R Avenue. A vehicle was heard striking a sign at about 2 a.m., and she was reporting the accident about eight hours later, saying a sign was down and had apparently been struck by a vehicle. The responding officer drove to the location and found the R Avenue street sign on the north side of the roundabout damaged, having clearly been driven over by a vehicle. The officer notified the city streets department regarding repairs for the sign, and there was no active obstruction of roadway traffic.

Saturday, April 27, 2024

Dispatch advised that an Anacortes woman called to report that someone was using her credit card on a shopping website and trying to send items to an address in Texas. The responding officer contacted the woman, who said the company had canceled the transaction that was charged to her card and that she was not out any money. She indicated that the police department she called in Texas had instructed her to call local law enforcement first. The responding officer provided the reporting party with a case number for her records and informed her he would contact the department in Texas.

Sunday, April 28, 2024

The reporting party advised that his dog had chased on otter out into the water toward the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle. Officers checked the area and could not find the dog nor the owner.

Officers contacted the man from the previous case, who was refusing to leave Port of Anacortes property. Officers completed a trespass notice and learned that the man had found his dog.

Monday, April 29, 2024

An Oak Harbor man reported leaving a bank pouch containing $3,000 in his vehicle while at a location downtown, where it was subsequently stolen. He said he could not remember if he had locked his vehicle or not. The investigation continues.

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

There was a report of two large white dogs running loose at Mount Erie Elementary School. The reporting party advised that the dogs jumped on her and nipped at her child. A third party called the number on one of the dogs’ tags, and the owner arrived to pick them up. The responding officer advised the reporting party to call back if the dogs returned.

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Dispatch advised of a vehicle prowl that had occurred overnight in the 1900 block of Orchard Place. The reporting party said her husband’s truck was broken into overnight and that $1,000 worth of his tools and miscellaneous items had been stolen. The owners said they wanted to pursue charges if a suspect could be identified, and they were provided with a case number.

Thursday, May 2, 2024

There was a report of a missing border collie in the 3500 block of F Avenue. The responding officer called the owner but was not able to connect the phone call. The owner called back later and said she had located the dog.