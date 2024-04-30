Police Blotter, April 19 - 25, 2024

Anacortes Police Apr. 30 2024

Dispatch advised of a man in the roadway heading west on Oakes Avenue taking swings at passing vehicles on Thursday, April 25. The reporting party had observed him in the middle of the street yelling and stopping traffic. APD officers responded and witnessed the man jumping up and down and waving his hands at cars passing by, and he appeared to be intentionally obstructing the flow of traffic. Officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the man, and officers asked what he had been drinking. He responded that he had been drinking banana beer. Officers took him into custody and was confirmed to be the suspect in a theft of cigarettes and a bottle of Fireball stolen. He faces charges of minor in possession and disorderly conduct. Officers transported him to the APD and then to Skagit County jail.

Anacortes Police also handled other cases this week.

Friday, April 19, 2024

The reporting party requested a removal of a transient Anacortes man, as the reporting party had bought the man’s former home at auction more than a year ago. After contacting the man, it was determined that he had been squatting in the home, and the reporting party would need to evict him.

Saturday, April 20, 2024

Dispatch advised of a report of an 80-year-old male inside a minivan, not conscious but breathing. Officers arrived at the location and observed the man driving the minivan away from the area.

Sunday, April 21, 2024

An Anacortes man requested a call and told the responding officer a story about squatters storing their stuff in his vehicle on a property in the 9300 block of Padilla Heights Road. He said a truck had a belt cut inside the engine compartment and mentioned other ongoing issues. He called back later and said the belt had not been cut but had actually been stolen. Officers documented the theft.

Monday, April 22, 2024

An Anacortes man reported that he received a registered email from the Social Security Administration that morning. He said he called the provided phone number and spoke with a person who identified himself as an SSA officer, who transferred him to another person, allegedly with the DEA. He said he hung up the phone because it sounded like a scam and that he had only provided the last four digits of his social security number to the caller. The responding officer told the reporting party to report the scam via IC3.gov and documented the case.

The reporting party advised of a man in the area of West 3rd Street and Illinois Avenue pointing a gun in the air. Officers contacted a window salesman holding a black tablet and observed nothing suspicious.

Tuesday, April 23, 2024

A local taxi company called 911 and requested a welfare check on an extremely intoxicated woman in the 2400 block of 32nd Street. She was passed out behind the rear passenger tire, preventing the taxi from leaving. Officers and aid arrived on scene and provided care to the woman.