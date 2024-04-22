Police Blotter, April 12 - 18, 2024

Anacortes Police Apr. 22 2024

Anacortes Police worked a number of cases this week, including one attempted bank fraud.

Friday, April 12, 2024

A man came to the APD lobby to report a fraud. He said he and his brother operate an advertising business and that they had each received correspondence independently from two different banks indicating that accounts were being opened in typographically incorrect version of the business name, incorporating various improper combinations of their personal information. No loss had been sustained, but a police report was encouraged by the bank. The officer documented the fraud.

There was a report of a crow stuck in a fence with a murder of crows gathered around it. The Department of Fish & Wildlife was contacted.

Dispatch advised that a man reported two females lying in the grass and one of them urinating in the street in the 2000 block of Skyline Way. Officers contacted them, and one of the women said she said she had simply poured water on the car tire to check if the tire was flat. The reporting party agreed to provide a statement, and one of the officers told the woman that an eyewitness had observed her urinate on the tire. She then said she tried to fix the flat tire but had the sudden urge to urinate. The investigation continues.

Saturday, April 13, 2024

A local restaurant called regarding the removal of a subject who had entered the business and would not leave. Officers banned him from the business when they located him on another removal complaint.

Sunday, April 14, 2024

An APD officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of 22nd Street. The officer ended up arresting the man for DUI and citing him.

Monday, April 15, 2024

An officer received a phone call regarding an off-leash dog at a park in the 1900 block of 13th Street. The owner had allegedly refused to leash the dog when informed of the leash laws by the reporting party. An officer contacted him, and he was confrontational when asked to leash his dog. The officer pointed out the multiple signs stating that dogs must be on-leash. The officer advised of the location of off-leash dog parks when the man argued he couldn’t have the dog on the leash due to his knees. The man was eventually cited with an infraction for dog at large.

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

There was a two-car, non-injury, rollover collision at the intersection of 32nd Street and Commercial Avenue. Both vehicles were towed, and officers documented the collision.

Dispatch advised that there was a reporting party in the lobby wishing to report the theft of her wallet. She said she left work and found that her purse was open and no longer contained her wallet. The officer informed her that she should cancel all her cards and keep an eye on her accounts to report any suspicious activity.

Thursday, April 18, 2024

Officers were dispatched to a vagrancy complaint on Thompson Road. Officers contacted a husband and wife near a bush with a tent set up. They had been contacted previously and had agreed to move along, but they were still in the same location. The man was visibly upset, saying he hated Anacortes and wanted to leave and not come back. The reporting party said he was just concerned about the noise and cursing coming from the tent. They agreed to collect their belongings and move along.