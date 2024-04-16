Police Blotter, April 5 - 11, 2024

Anacortes Police Apr. 16 2024

Anacortes Police this week handled a rare homicide, a fraud complaint and a car fire near Sharpes Corner, among other cases.

Friday, April 5, 2024

The reporting party called about a bicycle that was hanging in a tree in the 400 block of 30th Street. The responding officer found the bike hanging in the tree and transported it back to the APD. The bike was disposed of, as it was in poor condition and very rusty.

Saturday, April 6, 2024

A business in the 900 block of 37th Street reported that a pit bull mix had entered the business, and they requested officers pick it up. Prior to the officers arriving, the owners retrieved the dog.

Officers were dispatched to a fraud complaint from a woman who said her son was scammed out of $250 in Apple Cash. Apple and her bank said they could do nothing and instructed her to file a police report. The officers advised the woman to block the scammers’ phone numbers and email addresses and report the fraud to IC3.gov.

Sunday, April 7, 2024

Officers were dispatched to a fully engulfed vehicle fire on eastbound State Route 20 near Sharpe’s Corner. Officers responded and found the vehicle a short distance off the highway on a service road. Officers contacted the reporting party/registered owner of the vehicle a safe distance away. The Anacortes Fire Department arrived a short time later and extinguished the fire. The owner said she believed a headlight issue had something to do with the fire.

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Skagit 911 dispatch received a report of a woman found stabbed and deceased in a home in the 2200 block of J Avenue. Officers responded and confirmed that the victim, 41-year-old Caitlin Follstad of Anacortes, was deceased, and the reporting party then reported that his son (the husband of the deceased), 41-year-old Kevin Follstad, was possibly suicidal and driving to the Deception Pass bridge. Officers cleared the home and determined that a vehicle belonging to the husband and wife was not present. Washington State Patrol troopers located the vehicle on the center island of Deception Pass bridge.

Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Officers were dispatched to an Anacortes grocery store for a welfare check of a woman who was unable to find her car. Officers contacted her and determined she lived in LaConner and was distressed, as she was oriented to her time and place but could not find where she parked her vehicle. Officers used her key fob to find it across the street and transported her to it.

Thursday, April 11, 2024

Officers were dispatched to a malicious mischief complaint at Volunteer Park in Anacortes. Graffiti was discovered in the men’s restroom. Officers await an estimate of the cost of the damage.