Update: Anacortes school teacher killed

Anacortes Now Apr. 10 2024

The 41-year-old Anacortes woman who was apparently stabbed to death has been identified as Caitlin Follstad, a teacher at Island View Elementary School.

A statement posted to the Anacortes School District web site said Caitlin Follstad was a cherished member of the Island View community.



"Her passion for education led her to Island View Elementary, where she served as a teacher, mentor, and friend. The Anacortes School District extends its sympathies to Caitlin's family, friends, students, and colleagues during this difficult time."

Anacortes Police said officers responded to a 911 call Tuesday afternoon and when they arrived, they found her body with stab wounds and suspect her husband's involvement. He was missing, and police were investigating a report of a body in the water at Deception Pass.

The School District added, "We are committed to Ms. Follstad’s students at Island View Elementary and the well-being of all of our students, their families, and staff who are impacted by this tragic loss. Grief counselors are available to students and staff affected by this loss. The loss of life is incredibly hard and if you notice any colleagues or students showing signs of grief, please take a moment to reach out to them and help them access the available support."