Woman's body found; husband is person of interest

Anacortes Police Apr. 9 2024

A search was under way Tuesday night for the husband of a 41-year old woman whose body was discovered earlier that afternoon.

Anacortes Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 4:30 Tuesday afternoon and found a woman's body with stab wounds in the 2200 block of J Avenue..

Officers responded and confirmed that the victim, a 41-year-old Anacortes woman, was deceased, and the reporting party then said that his son and the husband of the deceased, a 41-year-old Anacortes man, was possibly suicidal and driving to the Deception Pass bridge. Officers checked the home and determined that a vehicle belonging to the husband and wife was not present.

Washington State Patrol troopers located the vehicle on the center island of Deception Pass bridge.

Law enforcement considers the husband to be a person of interest in the murder.

As of 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, he has not been located, and police search dogs from Snohomish County are enroute to aid in the search.

Earlier in the day, multiple agencies responded to a report of a body in the water near Deception Pass, but recovery efforts had been unsuccessful as of the time of this article. The APD believes, but has not confirmed, that these cases are related.