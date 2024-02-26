Police Blotter, February 16 - 22, 2024

Anacortes Police Feb. 26 2024

More vehicle prowls this week, as well as another cyber fraud report, with a possible loss of $500.

Friday, February 16, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a vehicle prowl that occurred in the 100 block of O Avenue. The reporting party reported that her vehicle had been parked outside her workplace and that she discovered that her passport, ID card and $200 cash were missing from her unlocked car. The responding officer provided her with a case number and documented the theft.

An officer was dispatched to a report of a vehicle prowl in the 3400 block of S Avenue. The woman said that two unknown males who had taken items were wearing black and carrying flashlights. She provided registrations for two of the entered vehicles and noted that a bag containing items, a backpack and power tools were recovered, valued at approximately $850. The responding officer documented the theft, and the reporting party said she would check if any surveillance footage is available.

Saturday, February 17, 2024

The reporting party said his Facebook account had been hacked and his bank account was in jeopardy. The man said he had received a Facebook message from a friend he had not spoken to in a while asking if they could list his phone number to reactivate their account. After sending a verification code back, he noticed that almost $500 was missing from his account. He had already canceled his cards and agreed to submit screenshots of the text conversation. The investigation continues.

Monday, February 19, 2024

Officers were dispatched to the area of 30th Street and T Avenue and noticed a stop sign missing from a folding barricade at the north side of the intersection. They were unable to locate the sign, which corresponded to the temporary four-way intersection at the location of the call due to higher-than-normal traffic flow there due to the ongoing detour through town. Officers checked with the city Streets department to request a replacement sign.

Dispatch advised that an Oak Harbor man was requesting a call regarding his vehicle being prowled in the 600 block of 38th Street. He said his car had been broken into overnight while he was at a friend’s house and that he had not locked the car. He said about $1,250 worth of items, including ga laptop, had been taken. The responding officer documented the case and provided the reporting party with the corresponding case number.

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The reporting party complained about a neighboring residence putting garbage cans in the lane of travel for collection, causing passing vehicles to go into the opposing lane of travel to pass by them. The responding officer spoke with the homeowner, who agreed to put his bins a bit more off the road to allow for traffic to pass safely.

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Dispatch advised of a pending removal detail in the 1000 block of 14th Street. The reporting party, an employee at a business in the block, stated that there was a transient sleeping on the back entrance with graffiti nearby. Officers arrived and found a Mount Vernon woman sleeping in the entryway with personal items around her, with graffiti present on a wall near where she was sitting. After officers woke her, the woman denied knowing anything about the graffiti. The business requested trespass, and the responding officer completed the trespass form while she gathered her personal belongings. The officer provided the woman and the business with copies of the trespass notice.

Thursday, February 22, 2024

The reporting party requested an officer look at a suspicious package he received in the mail. Officers arrived and spoke with him. It turned out the items were actually ones he had ordered.