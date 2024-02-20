Police Blotter, February 9 - 15, 2024

Anacortes Police Feb. 20 2024

Anacortes Police were called to help a State Trooper locate and arrest a suspect near Sharpes Corner.

Dispatch advised that the Washington State Patrol was requesting assistance for a trooper at a fuel station on Highway 20 on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Dispatch advised that a suspect had fled on foot and stated that WSP was requesting priority response. A woman had told the trooper on the scene that she saw a male and female fighting in the car and that the male was hitting the female and fled on foot up the hill in the area. Another man said he saw the male punch the woman in the stomach and then punch her car, as well as hit the window of the woman’s car with what was later determined to be a black plastic dash mount for a handheld GPS. The woman in the car claimed nothing had happened and that she did not want to get the man in trouble. Probable cause was present to arrest the man for fourth-degree assault with a domestic-violence qualifier. Officers were able to arrest the man in the woods off Old Brook Lane, booking him into Skagit County jail for fourth-degree assault (DV), resisting arrest, and two confirmed DUI warrants.

Police also dealt with these other cases this week.

Friday, February 9, 2024

Dispatch received a complaint regarding the poles that are on the Tommy Thompson Trail being missing. It was likely due to construction of the nearby skate park. The responding officer reached out to the Anacortes Parks Department to complete a report in the event that this was a crime and not intentional.

Saturdays, February 10, 2024

An Anacortes man reported that someone had broken into a communications cabinet near the 8500 block of South March Point Road. The responding officer determined that the cabinet’s padlocks had been cut by what appeared to be bolt cutters, and there were several things out of place with two batteries missing and some wires unplugged. There was a screwdriver lying next to one of the cabinets that was not of the brand used by employees of his company. The screwdriver was entered into evidence.

A Kent man requested a welfare check on his ex-girlfriend, who he had not been able to reach for several hours. The responding officer contacted her outside her apartment and confirmed she was fine.

Sunday, February 11, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a report of a domestic in the 2600 block of D Avenue. Two subjects were reportedly yelling at each other, one male and one female. The woman said the man may have a stick. Officers responded and ended up taking the man into custody, determining the man was the primary aggressor, as he had struck the woman with no prior physical altercation having occurred.

Monday, February 12, 2024

An officer responded to a stolen bike complaint in the 1100 block of 29th Street. The theft had occurred sometime over the past few weeks. The reporting party said his bike, worth about $600, was locked up in a bike rack at his apartment complex, and it was secured by a standard cable bike lock. The lock was cut, and the bike was taken. He said he would check with the local bike shop for the serial number.

An officer met with an Anacortes man in the APD lobby. He reported that he had come out of his home in the 1100 block of 38th Street that morning and found a gas can and tube next to his van. He said the gas had been completely drained from the vehicle and that he had not found any relevant surveillance footage. The officer took custody of the gas can and submitted it into evidence.

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

An Anacortes man reported that someone had siphoned fuel from his vehicles parked in the 3800 block of S Avenue. The responding officer documented the fuel theft.

Thursday, February 15, 2024

An Anacortes man reported someone kicking his door and stomping on his porch before leaving. The person was described as a male covered by a blanket with a hat. The responding officer spoke to the man, who showed the officer the damage done to the door where the suspect kicked it. The officer checked the area but was not able to find a person matching the description given.