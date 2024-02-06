Police Blotter, January 26 - February 1, 2024

Anacortes Police Feb. 6 2024

On Jan. 30, an Anacortes man walked into the Anacortes Police Department lobby with what he believed was a homemade explosive device. Staff told him to bring the device outside and call dispatch. An officer responded and found the man outside still holding the device. The officer told him to set it down away from the building. The officer put the device in a temporary HAZMAT locker. The man said he had located the device along the side of Commercial Avenue. Explosive Ordinance Disposal responded to dispose of the device, and it was processed at APD for destruction.

Police also dealt with these other cases this week.

Friday, January 26, 2024

An Anacortes woman called and reported finding a footprint outside her window. An officer responded and found what was possibly a footprint. The officer advised the reporting party that she should lock her windows and that he would request the night shift walk through the area.

There was a report of a found duck in the reporting party’s yard. The reporting party thought the duck was having difficulty eating and swallowing. The responding officer took custody of the duck and placed it into foster care with a veterinarian for the required 72-hour hold. The owners of the duck contacted the APD and were reunited.

The Washington State Patrol requested an agency assist for a man passed out behind the steering wheel aboard the state ferry. Officers contacted the man, who acknowledged that he fell asleep but was perturbed that he woke up to his vehicle blocked off by ferry employees. He had no visible impairment and voluntarily provided a .000 breath sample.

Saturday, January 27, 2024

The reporting party reported a man walking in traffic westbound on Highway 20 near Christensen Road. An officer contacted the man, who said it was him walking on the highway and that he was trying to get back to Clinton. The officer provided him with a courtesy ride to the Sound View Shopper.

Monday, January 29, 2024

The responding officer answered questions about feral cats and possibly a raccoon living under the reporting party’s house.

An Anacortes woman reported that a pop-up window had appeared on her computer accompanied by an audible voice warning stating that her computer’s security had been compromised. She called the provided contact number and learned that a Russian gambling site was allegedly trying to gain access to her personal and financial information and that a representative from her bank would contact her soon. Upon contact with the bank representative, who sounded very similar to the previous caller, she was instructed to take out $15,000 and place it in a Bitcoin fund to determine if her bank account had been compromised by the Russian gambling ring. The caller gave her two hours to complete this. She deposited $15,000 into a Bitcoin ATM located in Burlington, realizing the next day that it was likely a scam. She did not have the passcode to the Bitcoin wallet, meaning there was no way to access the fund and determine where the $15,000 in cryptocurrency went after that.

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Dispatch advised of a motor vehicle theft complaint involving a car taken from a parking lot in the 1100 block of 24thStreet. The man advised that he parked his vehicle in the middle of the parking lot there and found it gone the following morning. A motor vehicle theft report was completed, and the investigation continues.

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

An Anacortes business reported that $150 was taken from an employee’s wallet. The reporting party said that within the last hour, cash had been taken from an employee’s wallet that was in the employee area. They did not have any suspects nor surveillance footage relevant to the case. The responding officer documented the case.

Thursday, February 1, 2024

Dispatch advised that an Anacortes woman was reporting that an Anacortes man was yelling and tearing at the window screen at a residence located in the 3700 block of N Avenue. Officers responded and confirmed a second-degree assault warrant out of Island County for the man. Officers spoke to the man, who was in the house, and he denied having done anything. Officers arrested him on the warrant and booked him into the Skagit County jail.