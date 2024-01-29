Police Blotter, January 19 - 25, 2024

Anacortes Police Jan. 29 2024

Here’s a round-up of Anacortes Police activity this week.

Friday, January 19, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a reported trespassing at the Ace of Hearts dog park in the 3800 block of H Avenue. A man was reportedly trespassing on the property and was inside his vehicle with unknown other occupants. The officer arrived on scene and contacted the occupants of the vehicle. An Anacortes man was seated in the front passenger seat with others in the car. The man acknowledged that he was not allowed in any city park. The officer took the man into custody and cited him for second-degree criminal trespass.

An officer responded to a report that a transient male had thrown water on some female high school-aged customers at a business in the 1700 block of Commercial Avenue. Officers contacted the male and interviewed him before taking him into custody and citing him for fourth-degree assault. He claimed he was being verbally assaulted by the teenagers, while the teenagers denied having said anything to him. The man was also banned from the premises.

Saturday, January 20, 2024

There was a report of a man who referred to himself as “The Sheriff” yelling at customers and drinking a beer at a business in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue. He was gone upon arrival, but officers later arrested him in a separate incident and confirmed he was the person being disorderly at the business. Officers completed a trespass notice and explained it to the man, who refused to sign it as he was booked into jail for allegedly prowling a car in the 1400 block of 4th Street.

Monday, January 22, 2024

An APD officer conducted a traffic stop on a woman with warrants, who subsequently drove away. Dispatch then received a call regarding a person with a gun in the 7600 block of Highway 20. Officers could not locate anyone at that location, and people on-site confirmed that no gun activity had taken place. The responding officer was able to locate the woman’s car on South March Point Road, now occupied by a male passenger as well. It was determined that the male had made the call regarding the weapon offense on Highway 20 to divert officers from the traffic stop. Officers took both into custody for their warrants and charged the man with third-degree false reporting.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

An Anacortes restaurant requested the removal of a subject sleeping in a truck in a handicap parking space in its parking lot. Trespass was not requested, and staff just wanted the man moved along. Officers contacted the man and provided him with a jump-start.

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Dispatch advised of two subjects possibly dumping items in the city forest lands near the intersection of 37th Street and R Avenue. Officers arrived and found the van that was reportedly doing the dumping at the location provided by the reporting party. There were multiple large containers and other items spread around the vehicle and into the forest in front of it. The male occupant said they were just reorganizing the vehicle. Dispatch advised that both the male and female on-site had active warrants. Both were detained and taken into custody. Skagit County jail accepted the man on his warrants.

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Dispatch advised of a fraud complaint. An officer contacted the Anacortes woman, who said her airline account had been defrauded for more than 200,000 miles. She had no suspect information and wasn’t aware of how the fraud had taken place. She said she lost her phone back in August, but that it was unlikely that someone would have been able to obtain her miles number from that. She was working with the airline to get the miles reimbursed, but the airline required a police report to do so. The miles taken were used to purchase high-end hotels. There was no information on the location of the hotel that was booked.