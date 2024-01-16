Police Blotter, January 5 - 11, 2024

Anacortes Police Jan. 16 2024

Anacortes Police and Medics attended to a motorist apparently passed out in his vehicle on Commercial Ave.

An officer was dispatched to a report of a man passed out in a vehicle that was running but not moving in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue on Sat., Jan. 6. Officers contacted the Anacortes man and could not get a response from the driver, who was slumped over. After they were able to wake him, Anacortes Fire Department medics assessed him. Officers could see unopened cans of beer and opened cans of alcoholic tea in the center console. The man declined voluntary field sobriety tests and a voluntary portable breathalyzer test. Officers arrested the man and transported him to the APD, utilizing a breath alcohol content machine to test his breath. Officers eventually cited him for physical control and released him.

Police also dealt with these other cases this week.

Friday, January 5, 2024

The reporting party reported that her husky ran off after slipping her leash. As the responding officer was checking the area, the reporting party called back and advised that the dog had been located.

An officer was dispatched to a verbal domestic call in the 1300 block of 26th Street. An Anacortes man said he had a verbal argument with his wife, who threatened to take their child to Canada. Officers arrived and contacted the involved parties. There were no reports of threats, assault or anything being broken. The mother claimed she was not going to take the infant to Canada and that the child did not even have a passport. Rather, she was taking the child to her in-laws’ residence. She said she would not go to Canada. The responding officer relayed this information to her husband.

Sunday, January 7, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a public health case in the 400 block of O Avenue. The reporting party advised that items had been illegally dumped at a facility at the address. The reporting party said he had video of a truck and trailer dumping items. The items included an old headboard, a broken chair, a used mattress, an unusable couch, and a mirror. The responding officer recognized the vehicle from prior contacts and spoke with the owner. He said the items belonged to a friend but understands that the items were unloaded off his truck. The officer advised that the business wished to press charges if the items were not removed. The officer told the reporting party to call and reference the provided case number if the items were not removed.

Monday, January 8, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a report of a theft that had just occurred at an Anacortes grocery store. An unknown female had pushed out a cart full of groceries without paying for them. The officer spoke to the manager, who detailed the theft. He had followed her out and asked if she was going to pay. She said she was looking for her wallet before leaving the cart behind and getting into a truck. The officer collected security footage and disseminated the footage to local law enforcement for potential identification of the suspect.

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

An officer responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Commercial Avenue and 32nd Street. The reporting party said that she had been at the intersection, and a vehicle had struck hers and pushed it into the school bus in front of her. The reporting party turned onto Commercial to exchange information. The car that hit her had driven away. She did not wish to pursue charges if the other party could be located. She was uninjured and her car had no damage.

Thursday, January 11, 2024

An officer responded to a report of a cold theft in the 1100 block of 29th Street. The reporting party said someone had attempted to siphon gas from his vehicle, as he had found his gas cap off. He said he was not missing any fuel and there did not appear to be any damage to his vehicle. The officer documented the case.