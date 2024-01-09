Police Blotter, December 29, 2023 - January 4, 2024

Art Shotwell Jan. 9 2024

Dispatch was alerted on Jan. 4 by a parent through their child that another child on an Anacortes School District bus stated that he had a gun in his backpack. APD officers contacted the child, who admitted to saying he had a gun. He did not have a gun, and APD officers searched his backpack and found no firearm. A parent was contacted, and the school district is aware of the incident.

Police also dealt with these other cases this week.

Friday, December 29, 2023

The reporting party advised that a transient man kept coming to her front door in the 1400 block of O Avenue and yelling. Officers contacted the man, who said he was trying to find his friend. He was told not to go onto other people’s property and left the area upon request.

Dispatch received a complaint regarding a suspicious vehicle around Yorkshire Drive and Kingsway. The occupant of the vehicle was reportedly passed out. The officer responded and contacted the man, who was sleeping and explained that he was waiting for his girlfriend to meet him so he could take her to the ferry. He exhibited no indications of impairment.

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Officers responded to a suspicious call in the 800 block of 25th Street. The reporting party reported an ongoing issue with a group of juveniles coming onto his porch, ringing his doorbell, and fleeing. His Ring camera provided visuals and a description of at least two of the males. Officers could not initially locate the suspects, but they were eventually identified when one of the suspect’s mothers came forward. The reporting party did not wish to pursue charges, as he was in contact with the families.

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 300 block of 34th Street. A woman said she was watching a man breaking into the lower building at the address, as she was observing via a live-feed surveillance system. Officers arrived and located an open door and checked the property. They located the suspect rifling through items and secured him in hand restraints. It was determined that he entered the structure intentionally without permission from the owners, and he was arrested for second-degree burglary.

Tuesday, January 2, 2024

There was a removal request for a man loitering on the deck at an Anacortes restaurant. Officers spoke with the man, who said he was just waiting for the restaurant to open so he could purchase breakfast. The reporting party was notified and canceled his request for removal.

A call came in regarding a malicious mischief case in the 5200 block of Heart Lake Road. The reporting party told the responding officer that someone had lit fireworks in a plastic garbage can and broken a fishing line disposal container. Remnants of fireworks were also located near the boat launch area and in nearby garbage cans. At the time of the call, there were no known suspects.

Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Dispatch advised of a theft call in the 3100 block of V Place. The reporting party said that a car cover was stolen from a parked vehicle there. He said the owner of the vehicle wished to document the incident and have extra patrols in the area. The responding officer documented the theft.

Thursday, January 4, 2024

An Anacortes man reported that about $100 of fuel had been siphoned from his vehicle that was parked in a local parking lot for two days. He said he was also missing two tire valve stems. The responding officer documented the thefts, and the man said he would like to pursue charges if a suspect could be identified.